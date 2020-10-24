EdoJobs partners Songhai Labs Cameroon to train 10,000 youths

The Edo State Government through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in conjunction with Songhai Labs Cameroon has rolled out technology innovation and capacity building opportunities that would benefit not less than 10,000 youths in the state to drive inclusive growth.

Managing Director of EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, said that the partnership is aimed at boosting job creation opportunities for youths in the state, adding that the state government is exploring different avenues to drive growth and development.

Dare said the partnership with Songhai Labs Cameroon is already yielding fruits, with the attraction of top-of-the-range capacity building opportunities for school leavers and youths in the state.

She added that the training opportunities cover Mobile Computing, Cyber Security, Business Analytics, Information Management and Big Data, Cloud Computing, among others

