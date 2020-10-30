Business

EdoJobs set to train 10,000 youths on tech innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State Government through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in conjunction with Songhai Labs Cameroon has rolled out technology innovation and capacity building opportunities that would benefit not less than 10,000 youths in the state to drive inclusive growth. Managing Director of Edo- Jobs, Ukinebo Dare, said that the partnership was aimed at boosting job creation opportunities for youths in the state, adding that the state government is exploring different avenues to drive growth and development.

Dare said the partnership with Songhai Labs Cameroon is already yielding fruits, with the attraction of top-of-the-range capacity building opportunities for school leavers and youths in the state. She added that the training opportunities cover Mobile Computing, Cyber Security, Business Analytics, Information Management and Big Data, Cloud Computing, among others. Noting that the training programme would be holistic and provide leeway for youths to build careers in the technology industry, she said,“The partnership targets a total of 10,000 additional beneficiaries with Shongai Labs as knowledge broker supporting the efforts to bring more international opportunities into Edo state.”

“Already, the Amazon Re/ Start programme which is a fruit of this alliance has kicked off at Edo Innovation Hub, with many more in the offing. “Songhai Labs Cameroon will be working to bring top international knowledge suppliers to Edo State,” Dare added.

She noted that Songhai Labs stands as a broker for international partners in working with Universities and IT skills hubs in Middle East Africa to train and certify Faculty members and students in the areas of the latest emerging technologies to better align university/hub curricula with the IT Industry needs and trends

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AKK: $2.8bn pipelines funnel to gas prosperity

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

Nigeria, a country that sits on 203 trillion cubic feet of GAS, has, over the years, blamed gas supply deficit as partly responsible for challenges in power generation, local gas consumption and industrialisation. Amid this, President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to flag off the $2.8 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline – Nigeria’s biggest gas pipeline project […]
Business

Pfizer Nigeria wins great place to work award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pfizer has won the ‘Great Place to Work Award 2020’ in Nigeria. Pfizer won the award in ‘Small Sized Organisations’ category. The report from the survey shows Pfizer had a high trust index score and employee engagement score of very high comparing to the market. The Pfizer Nigeria report was benchmarked externally with Top 100 […]
Business

NSE opens week positive, gains N8bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market also closed last Friday green.   The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.6 per cent with market breathe closing positive with 17 gainers as against 16 losers.   The upswing, according to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: