EdoJobs set to train 10,000 youths on tech innovation

The Edo State Government through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in conjunction with Songhai Labs Cameroon has rolled out technology innovation and capacity building opportunities that would benefit not less than 10,000 youths in the state to drive inclusive growth. Managing Director of Edo- Jobs, Ukinebo Dare, said that the partnership was aimed at boosting job creation opportunities for youths in the state, adding that the state government is exploring different avenues to drive growth and development.

Dare said the partnership with Songhai Labs Cameroon is already yielding fruits, with the attraction of top-of-the-range capacity building opportunities for school leavers and youths in the state. She added that the training opportunities cover Mobile Computing, Cyber Security, Business Analytics, Information Management and Big Data, Cloud Computing, among others. Noting that the training programme would be holistic and provide leeway for youths to build careers in the technology industry, she said,“The partnership targets a total of 10,000 additional beneficiaries with Shongai Labs as knowledge broker supporting the efforts to bring more international opportunities into Edo state.”

“Already, the Amazon Re/ Start programme which is a fruit of this alliance has kicked off at Edo Innovation Hub, with many more in the offing. “Songhai Labs Cameroon will be working to bring top international knowledge suppliers to Edo State,” Dare added.

She noted that Songhai Labs stands as a broker for international partners in working with Universities and IT skills hubs in Middle East Africa to train and certify Faculty members and students in the areas of the latest emerging technologies to better align university/hub curricula with the IT Industry needs and trends

