Edo’ll change domestic league narrative –Philip Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has stated that the Godwin Obaseki Government is determined to change the narrative of the Nigerian domestic league. Shaibu, who until last year was an active registered footballer of Bendel Insurance said on Wednesday in Benin that it was not difficult to do the right thing as all it required was focus. Speaking at the jersey unveiling of Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens by Edo State Government, he stressed that Edo State government is deliberate in its drive to make Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens a shining example in the country’s domestic league.

The sports-loving deputy governor stressed that the administrators getting it right in other countries do not have two heads. Shaibu added: “We are setting a standard for the league. Our players are not being owed and we have huge plans for them to well and take the team to continental. “All we are doing is funding the teams with concrete plans through the private sector and we will gradually withdraw government funding because the target is to take the team to the Capital Market. “Let me also state here that our players are at liberty to give out their jerseys after every match.

They will not wear one jersey twice because there are loads of kits for them till the end of the season. This is how it is being done in developed world and I believe we can do the same or even better.” On the impressive start of the team Bendel Insurance in the new NPFL season, Shaibu said it was not enough to start jubilating since the league is a marathon. “We have told them to remain focused and not lose their heads over just a win. We need to do this over and over again in a consistent manner to ensure we make the desired impact and perhaps play in the continental competitions next season,” the Deputy Governor added.

