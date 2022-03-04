News

Edo’ll soon become strong PDP base – Ex-speaker

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo e-registration committee, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, on Wednesday said the state is fast becoming the strongest PDP base in Nigeria. Adjoto said this on account of the unprecedented success recorded in the on-going PDP e-registration exercise. He disclosed that so far, the party has recorded 516,000 memberships via its e-registration, adding that even at that, the website still enjoys high traffic from Edo people.

He also said given the huge electoral consciousness of Edo people as typified in the party’s e-registration exercise, Edo was set to impact on the forthcoming national elections. “It will interest you to know that 516,000 residents of the state have registered to be members of our great party the PDP, here in Edo.

This figure accounts for more than 10 per cent of the state’s population. “These are real time registrants whose records are verifiable and accessible to members of the public. No other political party can brag to relish this feat. “As we speak, after 516,000 entries, the e-registration website still enjoys high traffic from Edo people, a clear testament that the sterling performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki is endearing the party to our people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Benue: Police recover military uniforms, weapons from 60 cultists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Police Command Wednesday said it had arrested 60 suspected cultists with military camouflage uniforms and bulletproof jackets. The Command also recovered dangerous weapons from them including four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, P-cap bag among other items. Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Catherine Sewuese […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to Army: Let’s prioritise Lagos security

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has called on the Nigerian Army to be fully committed to their constitutional responsibilities of keeping the peace and strengthening security in the state. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the State House, Marina.   The governor said it […]
News

COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 437 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

…as 1,455 positive patients run away from admission in Lagos Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery rate recorded a significant drop on Sunday with less than 150 people discharged within 24 hours. This is the first time in 17 days that the country has recorded less than 200 recoveries in its daily count of discharged patients — before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica