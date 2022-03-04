Edo’ll soon become strong PDP base – Ex-speaker

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo e-registration committee, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, on Wednesday said the state is fast becoming the strongest PDP base in Nigeria. Adjoto said this on account of the unprecedented success recorded in the on-going PDP e-registration exercise. He disclosed that so far, the party has recorded 516,000 memberships via its e-registration, adding that even at that, the website still enjoys high traffic from Edo people.

He also said given the huge electoral consciousness of Edo people as typified in the party’s e-registration exercise, Edo was set to impact on the forthcoming national elections. “It will interest you to know that 516,000 residents of the state have registered to be members of our great party the PDP, here in Edo.

This figure accounts for more than 10 per cent of the state’s population. “These are real time registrants whose records are verifiable and accessible to members of the public. No other political party can brag to relish this feat. “As we speak, after 516,000 entries, the e-registration website still enjoys high traffic from Edo people, a clear testament that the sterling performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki is endearing the party to our people.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...