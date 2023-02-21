EdoPride goes strong on instagram two years after being founded by Kazeem Bello-Osagie

Relentlessly and passionately driven by the ingenious Kazeem Bello-Osagie, EdoPride, the Instagram platform dedicated to the promotion of cultural identity of the people of Edo State, has continued to soar high two years after it was launched on social media platform Instagram.

Since it was founded by Kazeem Bello-Osagie, EdoPride has enjoyed resounding successes, impacting indigenes and non-indigenes of the state. The platform has provided an uncommon veritable opportunity to telling the unique stories of the culture of Edo State.

Unarguably the leading platform for Edo and her culture on social media, EdoPride’s profile was recently verified and now enjoys the elite and much sought-after status after getting verified propelled by his love for his people, culture and the quick successes recorded by EdoPride, Kazeem Bello-Osagie is advocating a bigger platform for advancing the common purpose and telling the unique narrative as it concerns the indigenes, and to boost the morale of the African people.

According to him, EdoPride was birthed for the sole purpose of uniting the Edo people, “by celebrating our shared cultural heritage, as the Edos are one of the same kind”, having engaged his expertise as a brand expert equipped with a general global view on how perception embodies the mindset of a people.

Dismissing his inability to speak the language but spurred to promote his heritage, he buttressed that his love for the Edo people and their rich cultural heritage, and passion to promote same, has acted as the catalyst for the promotion and elevation of Edopride as a global brand, reaching the hearts and minds of sons and daughters of Edosl from all facets of the universe.

Kazeem Bello-Osagie added that it is normally not too great a leap to promote greatness that already sits on a foundation of greatness, rich cultural heritage and a people that identify strongly with their roots and culture.

“I grew up hearing that I cannot participate in impacting my people, because I was born in England and lacked the ability to speak my language. But we must not place limits on what we can achieve or allow others to set boundaries for us, in terms of our capabilities.

“It will interest you to know that a captured German scientist after the second world war, known as Wernher von Braun led NASA’S development of the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo 11 to the Moon. We must as Africans have a global view and understand that limiting our minds or great minds, will always be detrimental to our growth as a continent,” Kazeem Bello-Osagie argued.

“We must realise that the language or languages of a culture or cultures are but a means of expression and one of the many proponents of any culture. Holistically, culture may be that almost palpable system of beliefs that we become the essence of and that invisible fabric that keeps us intricately and inextricably bound as a people, running through our veins whether by nature or nurture.”

