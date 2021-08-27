News

Edo’s 30th anniversary: Monarch warns agents of disintegration

The Enogie of Obazuwa-Iko in Benin, Prince Edun Akenzua, yesterday advised agents of disintegration in Edo State to desist from their actions. He gave the warning during a press conference organized in Benin, Edo State capital, saying that the consequences could be grave if they did not desist.

The traditional ruler said that the agents of disintegration should rather emulate the founding fathers of Edo State, whose patriotic deeds resulted in the creation of Edo State from the defunct Bendel State. The Enogie, who was speaking ahead of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Edo State slated for August 27, however, urged Edo youths to remain good ambassadors of the state, even as he warned them to refrain from violence that is likely to plunge the state into crisis and chaos. “Those agitating for the destabilisation of the state do not mean well for our people. They should emulate the good deeds of the founding fathers whose selfless services and personal resources helped in the realisation of the creation.”

