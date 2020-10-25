Edo’s House of Commotion

CAJETAN MMUTA in this report highlights issues that sparked the latest intrigues and power play that eventually led to the dramatic impeachment of the embattled former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Frank Abumere Okiye and the last minute commuting of his ouster to resignation by the lawmakers

Precisely on June 16, 2019, the seventh assembly of the Anthony Enahoro Legislative Complex located on the busy King’s Square in Benin, the Edo State capital, was inaugurated.

The inauguration came with so much consternation, suspicion, bitterness and controversies.. It was bereft of the expected fanfare and comradeship as has always been the tradition. Sadly, nine out of the 24 members elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were dramatically inaugurated while 15 of them were not present for the historic event.

This was after Governor Godwin Obaseki had transmitted a letter of proclamation to the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Yahaya Audu Omogbai.

The exercise which time was also subject of confusion and controversy took place after 19 members-elect had protested against what they felt was Obaseki’s delay to transmit a proclamation letter to the house to pave way for members’ inauguration.

However, in the night of the inauguration, Mr. Francis Abumere Okiye, the member representing Esan North East Constituency 1, was elected as Speaker, while Yekini Idiaye (Akoko Edo Constituency 1) emerged Deputy Speaker.

The House quickly adjourned to June 17 because of the neck deep feud between former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his successor, Governor Obaseki had dangerously played out. Feelers had it that some elected APC members loyal to Oshiomhole were out to impeach Obaseki.

The governor, no doubt, fell for the trap and his fear was heightened. Both political actors were locked in fierce battle for the soul of the legislative arm and the APC structure in the state. The dramatic absence of the 15 members- elect sparked high level suspicion and their nocturnal meeting at the popular Golden Tulip Hotel on Etete, GRA, in Benin City indicated this.

Following their acclaimed exclusion and questions about their safety the 15 members-elect relocated to Abuja, the nation’s seat of power. There were, however, futile attempts by powerful forces in the Presidency and the APC National Secretariat to seize the legislative complex.

This came after several peace moves by the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II the Ogidigan, the Ad-hoc committees of the two Chambers of the National Assembly, the Presidency and that led by Chief Bisi Akande.

Indeed, Oshiomhole and his trusted political ally and governor of the state, Obaseki, were all out for the kill over the soul of the state.

Members of the state chapter of the APC were torn into two factions with a faction loyal to Oshiomhole chaired by Colonel David Imuse (rtd) and the other chaired by Anselm Ojezua Esq. No doubt, it was ripe opportunity for Governor Obaseki and Oshiomhole to bare their fangs.

All the war arsenals were let loose. Fear, tension and anxiety were the words. The centre failed to hold. Aside the split of the party with existence of two different Secretariats, Oshiomhole’s foot soldiers under the guise of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) refused to let go in their grand schemes while forces of the Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM) were unbent and much daring to demystify every bump on the way of the governor.

Of course, at the centre of all the corrosive designs of the EPM was to stop Obaseki at all cost from realising his second term ambition. Legal fireworks were deployed with zest and dexterity by both sides.

Lethal and bloody attacks greeted the nook and cranny of the state. Leaders and other members of same family remain suspect and targets for possible assassination. Houses and property were visited with guns and suspected bombs.

Thugs were on the loose and alarms were raised, even as police and other security agencies were helpless. Concerns were expressed while pressure mounted at all fronts and major actors for possible ceasefire that came from nowhere.

The then much expected September 19 Governorship Election had inched closer. Funds were mopped up by both ruling and opposition groups towards edging out the other.

Deadly schemes were not left out. Shockingly, Oshiomhole took his pound of flesh when his then National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, disqualified Obaseki from the party’s governorship primaries under the pretext that the governor allegedly had no qualifying school certificate.

This was after another Select Committee of the party had done a yeoman’s job, scheming out of other aspirants. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was picked as the APC candidate.

Thus, the move saw a deeper crack amongst eggheads of the EPM thereby leaving the fold in tartars and with much suspicion and sabotage. Faced with arduous task to save self, beat the odds and dislodge obstacles towards securing his second term ticket for another four years in office, Obaseki took a plunge to dust off what remained of the distressed PDP in the state even at a risk of huge cost notwithstanding.

He was given the party’s platform to contest the governorship sloth with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, a heart-warming development to the PDP, admirers and supporters alike.

The stage was set for guerrilla warfare ahead of the epic September 19 battle. The political firmament was eclipsed with many uncertainties, apprehension, near bloodbath, desperation and deadly overtures.

However, at the nick of time, Oba Ewuare II took the bull by the horns and acted accordingly as the father of all when he called the two major political actors of the APC and the PDP including the governorship candidates as well as all the stakeholders of the parties and in the state to a peace meeting which doused all the tensions and restored normalcy.

At the end of the poll, Governor Obaseki was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obaseki’s victory has left the opposition parties including the APC and its fold seemingly in quandary over their defeat and some of them are locked in defensive political battle to overturn Obaseki’s victory.

Latest promptings in the state, just few weeks after the election however, indicate of possible option for an uncertain dog-eat-dog fierce and crucible war ahead.

A lot of questions and puzzles are shored up over the impeachment axe that fell on embattled former Speaker, Frank Abumere Okiye penultimate Monday.

Okiye was unceremoniously eased out of office over alleged financial impropriety in what was seen as a ploy allegedly by the governor to wield the big stick and flung his hard fist against elements perceived to have the hands of Esau and voice of Jacob on his government, especially, those with seeming romance with opposition forces out to lash on his government.

Although this is seen as too early but opinion forecasts have it that the tiger will definitely bare its fangs when the time comes. Analysts are of the view that Obaseki will not allow his second term to be taken for granted, having passed through the eye of a needle to secure his feet at the poll.

Pointedly, the PDP-led government is expected to savour and consolidate on its latest victory and allow Obaseki ample time to bolster with sound and good logic his promises for an eventful second term in order to give this time the best smiles on the faces of Edo people.

However, the report of the latest impeachment axe is believed to have left a sour taste in the mouth of the government. It came just about a month to Obaseki’s inauguration for another four years in office. The sledge hammer fell on Okiye in what was seen as a coup de’tat by his closest ally, friend and brother Marcus Onobun (Esan West) who analysts believe, amid allegations of over ambitiousness, presented himself for the dangerous game plan tactically executed.

Okiye, who is bewilderedly, may have been blind to perceive that his seat as Speaker may have been long threatened. No doubt he had been too in the eye of the storm before, during and after the September 19 poll. He was suspected to be playing dangerous politics when Obaseki defected to the PDP. Okiye was learnt to be in severe pressure to bring on board the Oshiomhole G-17 members- elect when the Obaseki’s group of seven lawmakers held sway at the Old Legislative Chambers in Government House Benin. In addition, the lawmakers were said to begrudge him for allegedly not being carried along on welfare issues. Okiye fell for Onobun’s tactics and eyes on the juicy seat despite carrying and exposing him (Onobun) wholeheartedly as a confidant, trusted political ally, brother and right hand man.

It needs be recalled too that Okiye and six lawmakers of the House had on October 6 formally joined Governor Obaseki in the PDP in the state. The other lawmakers who moved to the PDP with Okiye include Roland Asoro, Ephraim Aluebhosele, Sunday Ojiezele, Henry Okhuarobor, Emma Okoduwa and Marcus Onobun, respectively.

Shortly before their defection, Okiye had announced the receipt of the letters from the six members, including himself, to decamp to the PDP.

He said they took the action because they want to identify with the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki in order to move the state forward, pointing out that the division and factions in the APC also contributed to their decision to join the PDP so that they can perform their duties effectively as representatives of their various constituencies.

The House recently adopted the business calendar for the second quarter, second session of the 7th assembly 2020 wherein Majority Leader, Henry Okhuarobor reeled out the House calendar’s sitting for 62 days in the second quarter; three days in September, 21 days in October, 21 days in November and 17 days in December but the members.

Six days after, nine members of the house made up of six PDP and three APC lawmakers unanimously sacked Okiye over alleged financial impropriety. He was quickly stripped of all House properties in his custody, suspended for three months and subjected to House probe by a committee headed by Okhuarobo.

It was gathered that Governor Obaseki had left his Deputy Shaibu and Secretary of the State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogie in the lurch about details of the impeachment saga. Sources close to the seat of power in the state said at the centre of the brouhaha may also not be far from unfinished games of tricks and power play from forces both within and outside.

Members of Oshiomhole G15 whose seats were declared vacant by Okiye and his men are still miffed, alive to more wars and are ever ready to fight back even to the end. On the D-Day of many knives of the triumvirates against Okiye, he was hurriedly and bloodlessly replaced at which the lawmakers elected Mr. Marcus Onobun representing Esan West constituency as the new Speaker.

Okiye was sacked after a motion slammed by the house Majority Leader, Mr. Henry Okhuarobo (Ikpoba Okha Constituency). Okhuarobo’s motion was supported by the member representing Akoko-Edo 1 Constituency, Prince Yekini Idaiye.

The member representing Igueben Constituency, Mr. Ephraim Aluebhosele had earlier moved a motion to nominate the new Speaker after Okhuarobor raised the issue of a petition against Okiye and was seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo 11 Constituency, Mr Emmanuel Agbaje. Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Roland Asoro presided over the plenary shortly after the impeachment process. Members of the house unanimously adopted the impeachment motion through a voice vote.

Trouble was said to have started shortly after the house resumed its plenary when Okiye asked the Clerk, Alhaji Yahaya Audu Omogbai to read the order of the day’s proceedings for the day to the hearing of members in order to begin the business of the day. Okhuarobo was said to have quickly drawn the attention of former Speaker Okiye to a petition against him and reeled out the impeachment motion.

The lawmakers accused Okiye of alleged financial impropriety and booted him out in the process. They also suspended Okiye for three months and set up a committee headed by Okhuarobor to probe him accordingly. The body is expected to submit its report to the house.

The new Speaker, Onobun moments, after his election, dissolved all the house standing committees and relieved all the appointees of the former Speaker of their various posts and constituted a three-man committee to look into financial records of the House under the leadership of the former the Speaker.

Okhuarobo said that the legislators had compelling reasons to impeach his predecessor but the House needed to wait till now because of political reasons which are now over. “Irrespective of APC or PDP, we are united in the quest to move the state forward.”

However, a mild drama had played out as the State Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu, Secretary to the state Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq. and immediate past Speaker and Political Adviser to the Governor on Politics (Edo North Senatorial District) Mr. Kabiru Adjoto made deft moves to truncate the situation but the deed had been done before they could proper weigh in.

Meanwhile, as a face saving mechanism, the power play and political intrigues among the executive and the legislature played out penultimate Wednesday when the lawmakers commuted Okiye’s impeachment to his resignation.

The action of the nine PDP and APC legislators to soften the ground in a dramatic twist turn followed what findings by this paper that there was mounted pressure and intervention by some elders and leaders of the party of dire consequences of action taken by the House. Already, Okiye has pledged his loyalty to the new leadership of the House following the committal.

The reversal of the impeachment came after a motion moved by House Leader, Henry Okhuarobo, and seconded by Emmanuel Okoduwa, representing Esan North East II. Okhuarobo in his motion said the need to reverse the Speaker’s impeachment followed appeals from their constituents.

The motion received an overwhelming support of the members and was subsequently adopted. The Speaker, Onobun, said shortly after the plenary session that there was no rift between the House and the executive.

Former Speaker Okiye, in reaction said he was pleased that the House reversed its decision on him and expressed readiness to work with the new leadership for the good of his constituency.

Like this: Like Loading...