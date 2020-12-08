Edo’s politics of insecurity

Insecurity in Nigeria has become a first rated discourse following the abysmal level the country has fallen and the utter neglect of what ought to be done to arrest the ugly situation.

After the #EndSARS protests that dominated the month of October, the level of insecurity in Edo State has degenerated wantonly. The jailbreak did not help matters either. Governance has been on recess in Edo State and the Nigeria Police seems to be holidaying, waiting to receive the first alert of an improved salary structure before they can pick up the gauntlet. Every day, it is one crime and the other.

Till date, the thousands that escaped from Edo prisons are yet to be arrested. A tactless state government, wanting to address the issue, pointed accusing fingers at the opposition, and linking the situation to the aftermath of the election. But when crimes are committed, the victims are not documented on political party basis.

Or are crimes committed on the basis of political party affiliation? Both political parties’ members suffer from insecurity, hence the idea of profiling crimes or pointing accusing fingers at opposition party in the state, is tellingly disingenuous. It has become the usual diatribe to cover up failures and divert attention from a government that takes about N625 million monthly as Security Vote.

It is a statement of fact that the Police are heavily under-funded. In terms of logistics for work, the Nigeria Police has become awkwardly backward. Ragtag Police vehicles in Edo tell the true story of how the Force has become. When the #EndSARS protest lasted, it would seem the Edo Police and the state government went to sleep, allowing criminals and hoodlums to take charge of proceedings at the public arena.

One of the prisons in Benin City, on Sapele road is an ear-shot distance to the state headquarters of the Nigeria Police, yet they were unable to rein in the criminals and prisoners. It was a drama they all enjoyed. It was like saying; “oh, you people said we are not doing enough, have a taste of how it feels like without the Police”. Prisoners escaped and till date, the search for them has become another kettle of fish.

The easiest way to become a victim of Police brutality is for anyone to write a petition to the Police, alleging that you were part of those who masterminded the prison break or took part in the arson of police stations. Pronto, you will be arrested in a gestapo manner and dumped inside the cell to “catch some fun”, as they often say.

On regular basis, kidnapping has become endemic in Edo State. Armed robbery has taken over. Crimes and criminalities are on geometric increase. These crimes are often committed in broad-daylight without equivocation. When it is necessary to chase armed robbers, the ragtag Police vehicles may not be your best bet aside from empty petrol tanks.

Along the highway, some of those vehicles have broken down, and just meant for decoration to indicate Police presence. The rate of kidnapping in Edo has become alarming and quite disturbing. The one that baffled me was the reported 26 kidnapped victims along Benin-Ehor road, in the ever busy highway, last week Wednesday.

It was a field’s day for kidnappers as they reportedly spent almost two hours on that highway, profiling victims before they were kidnapped into the forest. A huge number of 26 in one fell swoop is abominable in a state that ought to have an effective police system with N625 million monthly security vote.

This is what usually springs up conspiracy theory, that perhaps, kidnappers have their informants within the police such that the loots are often shared amongst them. When you listen to tales rendered by freed victims, that conspiracy theory might convey some validity.

How on earth will kidnappers operate along that busy highway for almost two hours, taking 26 in captivity, yet no resistance from the Nigeria Police? How ridiculous! But wait, and be arrested by Police on flimsy allegations, and you will see the kind of unperturbed erection by the police as you are hounded into the cell, even before investigation is carried out.

This is what hurts the public relations profile of the Nigeria Police that earlier led to the #EndSARS protests. On Friday, 27th November, a young man from Okpella, my community, Engr. Abu Abdul- Ganiyu, was arrested in Abuja within the premises of Jabi Lake Mall Shoprite stores by Intelligence Response Team (IRT). He was initially bundled into SARS cell at Abattoir area before he was moved to Benin City that night in a Hilux Vehicle, sandwiched between four Police Officers and kept incommunicado.

When the information got to me, I wondered what could be his offence this time, aware that he was arrested on August 31st before the Edo guber election, along Okpella- Okene road, having been beaten to stupor by soldiers who acted on a tip-off from the Divisional Police Officer of Okpella Police Station.

The soldiers searched every inch of his vehicle, found nothing against what they were told by those in government who wanted the youngman to be dealt with at all cost. He was taken to Benin City and granted bail after eight days. My layman understanding of a bail means that the accused person will present himself to Police anytime his attention is required especially during investigation of the allegations levied against anyone.

This time round, there was never a time that his attention was sought. There was no invitation extended to him to appear at the station. He had just finished his day’s work that Friday 27th November evening when he was tracked to that Jabi Lake Mall Shoprite stores and bundled into a waiting vehicle.

Now, when Police say they are your friend, you begin to wonder what manner of a friend would publicly bundle you into a waiting vehicle and zoom off to an unknown destination in a gestapo style. This is a man on bail since October for whom you have not invited to appear before your investigators. That explains the misplaced erection often displayed by the Police, reason why the #EndSARS protests became so damning.

As partners in progress, the Police ought to allow the members of the public buy into their intelligence gathering effort. To have an effective policing system, the public must be willing to give useful information at every point in time to help the process of investigating a crime or allegation.

The case of Abu Abdul-Ganiyu is one of political witch-hunt as a fall-out of the rested Edo guber election. Those in Osadebe Avenue, in trying to showcase their unprovoked political powers to tell the undiscerning mind that they are not just in government, but also in power, have taken to this crude and barbaric route and method. Why the Police have allowed itself to be used as a pawn in the chess-game of Osadebe Avenue e-rats is what still confounds my sensibility.

I am in court with some of them over spurious allegations, a case that has slowed down because of COVID-19 pandemic, but which my lawyers have said will be pursued to a logical conclusion. The point to be made is that, why will the Police develop such gusto, travelled to Abuja to effect arrest of someone that has never resisted arrest, while allowing 26 persons to be kidnapped along the busy road of Benin- Ekpoma without a combat?

Who funded the trip and execution of the Abuja exercise? Where was the Nigeria Police when the kidnapping was being carried out, yet no resistance of any sort. It was convenient for the Police to come down to Abuja, track an innocent citizen, bundle him into their waiting vehicle, and transported him to Benin City with claims of arson and “attempted murder”, whatever that means. Scenario such as this, gives the police a bad image especially at a time when tempers are high across the country over the last #EndSARS protest. It is easier for people to be accused these days over very spurious allegations.

All you need do is to write a petition accusing someone of being part of those who burnt police stations during the #EndSARS protests, or in the case of Edo, accuse anybody of being mastermind of the jailbreak. That’s all and you will receive policemen in large number, combat ready, to arrest you.

That is the situation we find ourselves at present. Talking seriously, there are some police officers and even order ranks who are exceptional in their conduct and execution of their statutory responsibilities. They carry out their jobs with a human face and build relationship with members of the public in the discharge of their responsibility.

They see themselves as part of the society and depend on the community in gathering intelligence about any issue. There are others who are never ready to take corrections no matter the motivation before them.

Citizen Abdul-Ganiyu’s incidence was the reason why I earlier petitioned the Inspector General of Police, who promptly directed an investigation into the issues I raised by referring my petition to the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 5, Benin City.

But for the #EndSARS protest that disrupted that exercise, the real criminals in Okpella, would have been unveiled. Everyday is for the thief, one day is for the owner, very soon, those who are specialists in concocting lies, propaganda, allegations and outright falsehoods would soon face the full wrath of the law.

Okpella, just like every community in Edo, nay Nigeria, needs reprieve. Edo is a sore thumb presently and its security architecture is presently on tenterhooks.

