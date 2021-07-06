Edo’s rescue pills for ailing education sector

 SUBEB: Pupils’ learning outcome significantly improve

 Teachers: We’re more competent, committed, resourceful

REVOLUTION

From the near collapse of the state’s education sector, the Edo State Government is today expressing fulfillment over the introduction of the EdoBEST programme that has changed the narrative of the basic education sub-sector, three years after, Writes KAYODE OLANREWAJU

Barely three years after raising concerns to address the sloppy school system in Edo State, following age-long neglect of the education sector, over two million children currently learning under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo- BEST) programme, are today better for it.

The coherent, comprehensive whole-system reform launched by the state government to midwife major transform in the basic education level, has led to great results, leapfrogging the delivery of qualitative foundation education for the pupils. Apart from the pupils, who the programme has impacted significantly on their learning ability in terms of improved numeracy and literacy, EdoBEST programme has made the teachers more competent and committed, punctual at schools and hardworking.

“There is no laziness and truancy because we are always busy. The teaching-learning process and approach is now different from what it used to be before the introduction of the EdoBest programme in the state. With digital teaching, the children are now more focused under the child-centred learning where the pupils are actively involved and are no longer passive in the class.

The learning outcome has greatly been impressive as pupils in the EdoBEST schools have improved tremendously in numeracy and literacy; even they are now bold and confident to talk,” the teachers said.

The EdoBEST programme was launched in 2018 by the state government to change the narrative of the sliding fortune of the state’s education sector due to what it described as “monumental rot resulting from age-long neglect.” The state Governor, Godwin Obaseki had initiated the silent revolution in the basic education sub-sector that aimed at salvaging and transforming primary school education with a view to increasing learning gains.

The holistic basic education sector transformation is an adaptive programme that leverages learning to continuously drive school and system level improvement in order to create an enabling environment for pupils’ learning and development. The programme since its launch has yielded tremendous gains that cut across the three thematic areas of access, quality and system strengthening.

Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation programme was also initiated as part of determination of the state government to reposition the state’s ailing education sector, restore sanity to the school system and to rescue the basic education subsector from the jaws of total collapse strangulating it.

Basking in the euphoria of the record of achievements of the programme, the Governor Obaseki-led government, last week, gathered major stakeholders in the state’s education sector in Benin, the state capital, to mark the third anniversary of Edo- BEST.

The anniversary, which was held at the Edo State Government House was attended by top government functionaries; the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; members of Board of SUBEB; LGEA Education Secretaries, school heads and teachers, as well as EdoBEST international partners of whom some joined online.

The governor, while declaring open EdoBEST third anniversary, described the initiative as one of the greatest achievements of his administration so far, saying the programme was initiated to lay the foundation for the future of the children and the state in particular. According to him, he was happy that the initiative has today been recognised locally and globally, and that its introduction three years ago was a response to the rot in the state’s education sector. Obaseki, who expressed dismay how when he assumed office he discovered that most Edo children were embarking on the dangerous migration to European and American countries through the desert, while many others were touts at motor parks, said the need to rejig and redesign the state’s education sector to address these endemic challenges became top priority of his administration. In the last three years, EdoBEST under improvement in school level accountability, has trained 91 per cent of the teachers; 94 per cent headmasters attended various training workshops; while 81 per cent lesson completion had been attained in schools.

Also in the area of rebuilding public trust in the education system by dramatically improving quality and engaging with communities, some 11,689 School Based Managed Committees had so far been trained in the last three years of EdoBEST.

Under physical infrastructure development in schools across the state, no fewer than 9,632 classrooms were renovated; 204 classrooms con structed; 1,119 toilet constructed or renovated; 95 water projects completed; while 37,629 sets of pupil furniture had been distributed; 32 perimeter fences erected, and that 100 per cent of highly populated schools have established constabulary (law enforcement) units.

So far, the pupils have continued to learn more than ever before as EdoBEST in the last three years has accelerated reading fluency to 70 per cent that of high-income countries, when compared to less than 30 per cent for Nigeria as whole. Besides, 18 Education Secretaries were appointed and trained on rigorous and transparent processes, while the programme deployed a new digital quality assurance process to teach pupils.

This is as a radical shift in classroom culture has been achieved through the training of 11,356 teachers and headmaster in modern, child-centered teaching techniques for the 21st Century. To improve the teaching-learning process, all teachers under EdoBEST currently teach with Tablets and scientifically-based lessons, which use more than 11 million new instructional materials.

T he governor, however, added that the programme since its introduction had significantly transformed the state’s primary education sub-sector with the digital learning-teaching process, improved the literacy and numeracy, as well as confidence of the pupils.

Under the programme, Obaseki hinted that over 3,000 teachers had been trained in digital teaching away from the analogue system they were used to before, even as he said that more technical colleges would be established in all the 18 local government areas of the state with the private sector initiative to address the skill gap in the system.

To give the three-year-old programme more bite, the SUBEB Chairperson, in her presentation tagged: “Our Journey to Radical Results,” said EdoBEST programme was anchored on five pillars, which drive the initiative.

These are “System strengthening and organisational development; Teachers professional development and quality assurance; Curriculum development and learning outcomes; Community engagement and partnerships; and School infrastructure and facilities.”

To achieve these, she recalled that in June 2017, SUBEB was restructured to ensure organisational efficiency and productivity, while in November of the same year, a statewide school census was conducted to identify and authenticate the status of public school infrastructure, pupils’ enrolment and attendance in schools, status of public school teachers and headmaster and to provide a basis for future action in the state’s education system; and in February 2018, the board conducted pupil diagnostics in English, which include phonics (reading and writing an alphabet word), reading short words, a passage and answering questions, and Mathematics (started with identifying numbers and moved to addition, subtraction, multiplication and division).

Again, in April 2018, following the formal launch of the programme, 1,500 teachers and head teachers were trained on essentials of effective classroom teaching and equipped with tablets and smartphones, evidence-based academic content, and positive classroom management techniques.

Towards this, the SUBEB boss, said EdoBEST was therefore launched because children were significantly underperforming their potential academically; teachers needed more encouragement, support, modern tools and techniques; while schools were not being properly managed; there was no community ownership; and again the government did not have the data to make decisions, policies and support interventions.

Based on the above shortcoming, in April 2018, a complete training programme for no fewer than 1,516 volunteer teachers and head teachers was flagged off; while in the Board’s pilot study conducted in June 2018 revealed that pupils in EdoBEST schools learned in one term what it had previously taken a year to learn, with the bulk of the gains in foundational literacy and numeracy.

Under EdoBEST, the government also introduced the first Open Day in July 2018 and in August 2018, the School Based Management Committees (SBMCs) were reconstituted across the state with training of the members. So far, the SUBEB Chairperson noted that the results have been overwhelming and the learning outcome of the pupils has significantly improved.

Meanwhile, Dr. Oviawe said that EdoBEST had strengthened the leadership of SUBEB to ensure accountability in the system and data driven decision making, achieved technology used for digital transparency throughout the system using dashboards accessible to all stakeholders at the schools “Teachers no longer use corporal punishment and instead use positive child-friendly techniques such as cheers and energisers.

They are twice as likely to engage directly with students to ensure better understanding. Teachers are 50 per cent more likely to work with individual children to practise what they have learned, while the pupils are responding to this environment they are motivated to work harder, with more focus, independence and confidence.

However, Governor Obaseki, in his presentation on “What is Next,” tagged: “EdoBEST 2.0: We want to be the Best,” said: “We are building on the success of EdoBEST to accelerate our performance in primary school from 70 per cent global competitiveness to 100 per cent.”

According to the governor, who also reiterated that the state had massively transformed the system, the state government would extend the ongoing transformation in the basic education to remaining primary schools yet to be captured under EdoBEST, as well as secondary schools and the state-owned tertiary institutions. Obaseki, who unveiled the five pillars of EdoBEST 2.0 to create an enabling environment and leadership for implanting reforms at all levels, pledged his administration’s determination to implant the transformation for long term sustainability.

Therefore, the part of the pillar is to strengthen professional development for teachers, including pre-service, in-service, and career development; expanding innovative and child-centered learning including the 21st Century skill development to modernise the future workforce.

The system, according to him, will also set and maintain standards for conducive and welcoming learning environments for all children; and again ensure that the education system prioritises and portrays the values, character and morals of a good Edo citizen

The newly launched five pillars, Obaseki noted, would focus on basic education, secondary schools, TVET and tertiary education.

He said: “The EdoBEST 2.0 is to create an enabling environment and leadership to implant reforms at all levels; and at the basic education and secondary school provide minimum standards for public and private schools; management of and next generation Education Management Information System (EMIS); merit based hiring and certification for teachers and management staff; and strong community participation in schools.”

Under TVET, it is expected to streamline state institutional structures for TVET-BTVE Board, skills agency, ministries and federal institutions, as well as facilitate greater and systematic private sector and industry participation in technical education and school development; certification systems for informal apprenticeship in priority trades such as automobile, electrical, construction.

For tertiary institutions, the government is also to ensure stronger management in priority areas – agriculture, education, health, technology; end exclusive government funding by giving institutions autonomy with responsibility, as well as to strengthen accountability and transparency in the system.

As part of moves to enhance education development of the state, the government, under EdoBEST 2.0 planned to instill innovative teaching by strengthening professional development for teachers, including pre-service, in-service and career development; teaching for lifelong learning with focus on foundational skills; extend learning beyond school – Integrate EdoBEST@ home digital support, and the technology driven EdoBEST teaching approach to junior secondary.

And, also focus on performance and assessment at key points in a child’s learning pathway from Primary 3, Primary 6, and JSS 3. It will expand co-curricular programmes, including sports, strengthen vocational education track for junior secondary and beyond; while tertiary institutions are to focus on learning in priority areas such as agriculture, education, health, technology, with linkages with the job market and for self-employment (digital and soft skills).

The governor, who also said that the state government would set and maintain standards for conducive and enabling learning environments for all children, however, promised sustained infrastructure upgrades of basic schools beyond infrastructure, greening of school environments with community support.

