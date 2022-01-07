Education

EdoSUBEB launches Back-to-School campaign

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kayode Olanrewaju

Determined to sustain its position as the state with the least out-of-school children in the country, the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) has launched a Back-to-School campaign, aimed at further reducing the menace in the state.

The campaign is designed to sustain the tempo of high enrollment in schools, which has been recorded in the last five years under Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

It will be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has listed Edo as the state with the least number of out-of-school children in the country.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the long-standing reforms initiated by Obaseki in the education sector, teachers have been upgraded through training, retraining and continuous support, with significant improvement in school infrastructure that has ensured a conducive learning environment, while technology has been extensively deployed to facilitate effective learning.

Speaking on the Back-to-School campaign, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Mrs. Ozavize Salami, stated that: “EdoSUBEB is committed to achieving near zero out-of-school children in Edo State.

“We have, therefore, launched this campaign to ensure that no child is left behind as His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki continues to promote education as the panacea to endemic poverty, illegal migration and other social ills in the state.”

During the Back-to-School campaign, EdoSUBEB’s Social Mobilisation Team, she stressed, would visit markets, streets, parks and religious centres to promote school enrolment, even as Mrs. Salami added that the team would also go into various communities to identify children who do not attend school with a view to bringing them into the system.

Besides, a radio-based campaign, which involves jingles in English and four Edo languages, would complement the Social Mobilisation team’s engagements with communities.

To be led by the Chairman, EdoSUBEB has as its major objective the delivery of qualitative education to pupils in rural and urban areas across the state.

It will also be recalled that Governor Obaseki in 2018, launched the EdoBEST, a revolutionary basic education reform programme that has systematically transformed the basic education system in the state.

However, based on the success so far recorded by the programme, the governor in 2021 launched the EdoBEST 2.0, which incorporates other spheres of the education sector into the EdoBEST programme.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

New SSANU President pledges to reposition union

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Mohammed Ibrahim, the newly elected National President, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has pledged to ensure he repositions the union during his tenure. Ibrahim, who was elected at the Union’s 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Abuja, gave assurances of an inclusive administration, adding that he was committed towards making the Union greater, […]
Education

Ahead resumption: Oyo distributes face masks to teaching, non teaching LG staff

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Ahead of the June 29 resumption date for Pry 6, JSS3 and SS3 students in Oyo State, and the need to prevent the community transmission of Covid-19 pandemic, the Oyo State government has distributed facemasks to all non-teaching and teaching staff across all Local Government Universal Basic Education Authority in the state. Disclosing this Monday […]
Education

Provost to students: Pursue academic, moral excellence

Posted on Author Akin Johnson

The Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) (FCET), Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez, has advised fresh students admitted into the institution to pursue academic activities and moral excellence with vigour.   Besides, he also warned that they should refrain from examination misconduct, certificate forgery, cultism, fighting, theft, extortion, rape, illicit drug abuse and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica