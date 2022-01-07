EdoSUBEB launches Back-to-School campaign

Kayode Olanrewaju

Determined to sustain its position as the state with the least out-of-school children in the country, the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) has launched a Back-to-School campaign, aimed at further reducing the menace in the state.

The campaign is designed to sustain the tempo of high enrollment in schools, which has been recorded in the last five years under Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

It will be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has listed Edo as the state with the least number of out-of-school children in the country.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the long-standing reforms initiated by Obaseki in the education sector, teachers have been upgraded through training, retraining and continuous support, with significant improvement in school infrastructure that has ensured a conducive learning environment, while technology has been extensively deployed to facilitate effective learning.

Speaking on the Back-to-School campaign, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Mrs. Ozavize Salami, stated that: “EdoSUBEB is committed to achieving near zero out-of-school children in Edo State.

“We have, therefore, launched this campaign to ensure that no child is left behind as His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki continues to promote education as the panacea to endemic poverty, illegal migration and other social ills in the state.”

During the Back-to-School campaign, EdoSUBEB’s Social Mobilisation Team, she stressed, would visit markets, streets, parks and religious centres to promote school enrolment, even as Mrs. Salami added that the team would also go into various communities to identify children who do not attend school with a view to bringing them into the system.

Besides, a radio-based campaign, which involves jingles in English and four Edo languages, would complement the Social Mobilisation team’s engagements with communities.

To be led by the Chairman, EdoSUBEB has as its major objective the delivery of qualitative education to pupils in rural and urban areas across the state.

It will also be recalled that Governor Obaseki in 2018, launched the EdoBEST, a revolutionary basic education reform programme that has systematically transformed the basic education system in the state.

However, based on the success so far recorded by the programme, the governor in 2021 launched the EdoBEST 2.0, which incorporates other spheres of the education sector into the EdoBEST programme.

