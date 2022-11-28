Edouard Equity LLC boss on rebuilding his business after Covid devastation

The recent podcast by Thony Edouard, CEO of Edouard Equity LLC generated new interest in the New York-based entrepreneur who is making waves with his recent incursion into streaming services with The Plug Network.

Thony Edouardo, a Haitian is known widely as the Chief Executive Officer of Edouard Equity LLC, a company that buys, fixes and sells homes in New York. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Lakay Cabinet Depot Haiti, which sells bathroom supplies and kitchen supplies in his native Haiti.

Edouardo, who had also worked as program coordinator of Trees for the Future and a bookkeeper with 1199 SEIU, is back in the public eye for his budding streaming platform which has been tipped as the next big thing after Netflix.

Despite the publicity around The Plug Network, the serial entrepreneur made his name with his real estate company, Edouard Equity LLC.

Describing the scope of the company’s services, he said: “Edouardo Equity LLC has different programs on home buying. We ease the home-buying process for our customers, we also have a credit repair branch that helps client rebuilds their credits, and we have a short sale department that negotiates with banks with foreclosed homes.”

Speaking on his biggest challenge as an entrepreneur, he said it came, still, with his signature company, Edouard Equity LLC, when he had to shut down for almost two years due to Covid-19.

Of the post-Covid recovery, he avowed: “It took us a year to catch up with everything, and stabilize the company.”

He went further: “We started building from the ground up, [that is] our development programs on knocking down homes and rebuilding them. We started last year and are already on our eighth property for the year. Our goal was 15 but we finished eighth. Hopefully, next year we will surpass the 15 houses per year mark.”

