EDSOGPADEC nominees: Oshiomhole’s G17 faults Obaseki’s G7 for lack of quorum

The Group of 17 factional members of the Edo State House of Assembly loyal to former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday carpeted the state government and the Speaker, Hon. Frank Okiye-led House of Assembly for clearance of five nominees of Governor Godwin Obaseki as civil commissioners and members into the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).

Members of the G17 at their sitting presided over by factional Speaker, Hon. Victor Edoror, declared the clearing of the nominees as unconstitutional, arguing that the seven-member of Okiyeledgroup, loyaltothegovernor who cleared the nominees did not form a quorum.

This was as the member representing Uhunmwonde constituency, Hon. Washington Osifo, who presented the motion under matters of urgent public importance, said: “The unconstitutional clearance of civil Commissioners nominated by the governor to fill the vacancies in EDSOGPADEC were screened and approved by a contraction made up of seven out of 24-member of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Like this: Like Loading...