Sports

Edu: What Ozil must do to win back his Arsenal place

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Arsenal Technical Director Edu has offered Mesut Ozil a lifeline by insisting that any player who performs well enough in training can win a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Ozil did not play a minute of football for Arsenal after the Premier League’s restart in June and played no part in the Community Shield against Liverpool a fortnight ago, although he did feature in a behind closed doors friendly

He is Arsenal’s best-paid player on £350,000-a-week and the club have been attempting to move Ozil on for much of the period since he agreed the contract in January 2018 but the former Germany international has been publicly and privately insistent that he is prepared to see out the final 10 months of his terms, reports football.london.

Ozil’s presence leaves Arteta with something of a dilemma. Whenever his side lack the creativity and vision to unlock defences he is certain to be asked about his No.10’s absence, as was the case in defeat to Aston Villa last season.

Equally there are certain defensive and schematic allowances that have to be made in a team with Ozil in the side. If he is to convince Arteta that they are sacrifices worth making Edu insists he must do so on the training pitch.

“We are talking of course about performance,” he said. “Players with performance in training, the game, they are going to have opportunities because Mikel already showed that.

“It is for everyone. We know how important everybody is. I know how important and how big the player is when you mention Mesut but in the end, we are talking about performance here.

“If he is performing well, people are performing well, who is the best in the training, the best in the game, I’m sure Mikel is going to select them to be in the squads to play games or to be on the bench.”

Ozil has declared himself available for Arsenal’s trip to Fulham on Saturday and has been involved in training this week.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Everton, Liverpool in emotional post Covid-19 Merseyside clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Three months after the Premier League was forced on break by the coronavirus, Liverpool make the short trip across the city for an emotional Merseyside showdown with town rivals, Everton as both teams start a hectic schedule as games will be packed into a frantic 40 days before the season concludes on July 26.   […]
Sports

EPL: Alderweireld’s late header sinks Gunners

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Wolves, Aston Villa Toby Alderweireld’s late header gave Tottenham victory in a tightly-contested north London derby. There was an eerie atmosphere behind closed doors in the vast Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but this was still a fiercely-competitive derby in the traditions of this great rivalry as Spurs and Arsenal battle for a place in […]
Sports

Gabriel Magalhães signs for Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães from Lille in a deal that could cost up to €30 million. The 22-year-old passed a medical in London over a week ago and is currently in quarantine having arrived from France. It’s understood he’s signed a five-year deal with the Gunners. The deal was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: