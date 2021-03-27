Metro & Crime

Educate Northern women to eliminate almajiri system – ACCI President 

President, Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) a veteran financial guru Dr. Al-Mutjaba Gumi on Saturday said the solution to the disturbing Almajiri menace in Northern Nigeria is to educate the women and the girl child.

 

Gumi, who addressed women and other participants at ACCI complex during a special edition of Arahah Farmers market, said the menace of Almajiri has lingered in Nigeria because women who play major role in it were not educated.

 

Arahah Farmers Market Initiative, is an informal monthly market organised by Women Arise Development and Humanitarian Initiative (WADHI) in collaboration with Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

 

He said that allowing children roam about in the streets without proper care was disgraceful to the society, and hence the need for all stakeholders to synergies to end it.

 

According to him, when women are given quality education that changes their socio-economic status, the system will naturally be eliminated.

 

Earlier in her address, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, who admitted that education was very vital to women liberation and independence, said that all she had become was made possible by education.

