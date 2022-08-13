Educating IDPs will make life meaningful to them –Omigie

Pastor Evelyn Omigie, is the Senior Camp Coordinator of the Home for the Needy Foundation otherwise known as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, located in Uhogua Ovia Ovia North East in Edo State, she spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on how the camp has become a citadel of learning for the inmates, the prospects and challenges of the camp. Excerpts…

What is the total figure of internally displaced Persons being looked after by your Foundation?

The population of this place keep increasing on daily basis as a result of the present economic quagmire of the country as people find it extremely difficult to eat once a day. As I speak with you people are still coming into this place from the North East as a result of the activities of the insurgents. But approximately, I can say that we have over 5, 000 persons in this camp that we are clothing, feeding, paying their school fees, medical bills and all kinds of bills.

You have produced over 240 graduates in various disciplines including medicine, law and engineering, how were you able to achieve this feat despite the challenges confronting the camp?

Well, you will agree with me that education is the bedrock of any society that wants the best for her citizens. We discovered that the only way to bring hope to these children that have gone through traumatic sit-uations watching their parents butchered like cows in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents is to rehabilitate them and give them quality education so that life will be meaningful to them. It has not being an easy task but God has been wonderful, using governments, private agencies, churches and individuals to make this dream a reality.

Presently, we have many graduates in all disciplines. Among them are lawyers, engineers, accountants, medical doctors and political scientists among others. One of them is a lady who is married now and currently working with Edo State judiciary. So it is not wrong to say that Edo IDP has become a warehouse of graduates.

Is there anyone schooling on scholarship?

No. It has been tough getting help but we are still appealing to the public, government at all levels, Non Government Organisations (NGO) and individuals that loves humanity to come and support the children because the numbers currently in various universities are many. They need support in order to be able to achieve their academic goals.

One hundred and fifty six of them took the last Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam, they all passed and the person who scored highest had 298, followed by another who scored 289. We need support for their school fees and this is aside the primary and secondary school students who are in school within the camp. We also have to feed the children and the adults. A child that is not well fed cannot study. We need other things like sanitary pad, toiletries and medicines especially malaria drugs.

Have you reached out to the state governors in the North East where most of the displaced people are from?

We have written to them on a number of times to support these people and we are still hoping that help will come. Some of them are very happy with the development that is ongoing here. People are commending us for a good job. But we need assistance to enable us take these children to the land of their dreams.

How are you able to live with them based on their traumatic experiences given the volatile region many of them came from?

When they first came, they were highly traumatised because of what they experienced. Some saw their fathers killed, their mothers butchered, their brothers and sisters sent to their early grave, while the women saw their husbands killed and they became widows overnight. While escaping to avoid being killed, they saw corpses and it was a harrowing experience for all of them. These are things that caused a lot of trauma. When they got here, we counselled them, showed them love and also brought in psychiatrists and psychologists to work on them. When they came, they could hardly trust anybody, they thought everyone was a member of Boko Haram.

We also fed them with the word of God, purge their hearts of hatred and above all showed them love. We also let them know that despite the adversities, life must continue. About 90 per cent of them are out of trauma and that is why they can concentrate on their studies and do well. As I speak to you, we have those in 500 level studying Medicine. Before you know it, they would become certified doctors. Others who read law will become lawyers and they would be able to take care of themselves.

How many of them have reunited with their family members?

Thousands of them have been reunited with their family members, and they are all very happy to see their family members again.

Bandits and terrorists are still killing people and making people homeless, what is your advice for them?

My advice to them is that they should look at every human being like themselves. They should do onto others as you would want others to do to them. They should look and treat other people with respect. They should know that shedding of innocent blood is not a pleasant thing. They should sheath their swords, they should try and find a solution by talking to those in power. Human life is precious and killing of people is not an option.

