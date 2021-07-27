Education

‘Education, bedrock of social, economic development’

The Provost, Adeyemi College of Education, Dr. Samuel Akintunde has stressed the importance of education to national development, saying anyone who has the opportunity to acquire it must give it adequate priority and attention in order to be relevant to the society.

 

This was as he described education as the bedrock of social and economic development.

 

The provost, who disclosed this during the 2020/2021 orientation exercise for the newly- admitted NCE and Degree students, enjoined them to pay adequate attention to their studies so as to have a smooth academic calendar.

 

Akintunde, while advising the students to refrain from joining bad associations, he warned that the institution which has zero tolerance for cultism, rape, prostitution and other negative  vices, would not hesitate to show any student found engaging in any anti-social behaviour or vices the way out of the college.

 

 

The Provost further advised the students to choose or join the right association, clubs and societies even though the college community accommodates different peoples from different family backgrounds.

 

Earlier, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Mr. Ojo Akinola advised the students to be well-behaved throughout their stay on campus.

 

Also, in her presentation on the college organogram, the Registrar, Mrs. Olufisayo Fakorede spoke on the functions of the different directorates and divisions in the college.

 

The College Bursar, Mr. Ganiyu Abdul, also advised the students to keep intact all payment receipts from the inception of their programme until the end of their course of study because it would be requested whenever they come to collect their certificate

