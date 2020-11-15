News

Education funds: SERAP secures court’s leave to compel Okowa to account for over N7.8bn 

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to a rights’ organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to compel Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to publish spending details of the funds collected for primary schools in the state, and the locations of projects carried out between 2015 and 2019.

 

In granting the leave the judge ruled: “Going through the application filed by SERAP, supported by a 13-paragraph affidavit, with supporting exhibits, statements setting out the facts, verifying affidavits and written address in support, I am satisfied that leave ought to be granted in this case, and I hereby grant the motion for leave as prayed.”

 

The order by the judge has now cleared the way for SERAP to advance its case against Governor Okowa, UBEC, and SUBEB and to challenge the legality of their refusal to publish information on how billions of naira was spent on education in the state.

The suit has been adjourned to January 14, 2021 for the hearing of SERAP’s motion on notice.

 

The rights’ organisation had filed the suit last year following the refusal of Okowa, UBEC and SUBEB to honour its Freedom of Information (FoI) request on the publication of how billions of naira from UBEC and the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee have been spent.

 

In the suit marked FHC/L/CS/803/2019, SERAP is applying for judicial review and seeking an order of mandamus directing and compelling Governor Okowa, UBEC, and SUBEB to “widely publish details of disbursement and spending of UBEC funds in Delta State; locations of projects carried out, and details of primary schools that have benefited from any spending of public funds”.

 

The organisation argued that “Delta state government has received over N7.8 billion from UBEC. The government has also received funds from federal allocations to Delta State. The government accessed over N3 billion of UBEC funds between 2015 and 2016, while it also reportedly approved the release of N1.28 billion counterpart funds to enable it access UBEC funds for 2017.”

 

