Education, Health’ll be affected if NYSC is scrapped – DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday said he was strongly convinced that the Nigeria’s education and health sectors would collapse if the scheme is scrapped.

 

He then called on those calling for the scrapping of the NYSC to have a rethink and rather see how they can encourage the Nigerian graduates offering selfless services to the country.

 

The Director General gave the warning in an interview with newsmen shortly after the swearing- in and oath-taking ceremony of 1,332 2021 batch ‘B’ (stream 1) corps members deployed to Kaduna State.

 

He said: “If we take corps members out of the service, our school and education will collapse and I am so proud to say so.

 

“Anyone in doubt should go and take a survey of our education and health sectors and get back to us about his findings on several corps members rendering self  less services in these two key sectors and others.

 

“We have unveiled nine books on NYSC and I want to encourage Nigerians to go and read those books.

 

People are saying because of insecurity or what if something happens on their way to camp, hence, calling for its scraping.”

