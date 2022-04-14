Education ignored as politicians focus on 2023 –Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has expressed worry over the apparent neglect by the leaders of this country, of Nigerian students languishing away for months now, from the continued strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university unions. Obi spoke on Politics Today on Channels TV, Sunday. He said that it was unfair to the students and to the nation at large that most people are fixated on 2023 elections while the most critical assets of the nation, students, are neglected.

“Our universities are closed for months and we, as political leaders, are not even talking about it, rather we are focused on 2023 elections. Our children are at home, at a time when education is the most critical asset of any nation. It is a very painful situation. “It was agreed, as far back as 2010 that the university union will be given N1 trillion for the revitalisation of universities in Nigeria, by the Federal Government. N100 billion was also agreed to be given to the union by the government to enable them clear off the backlog of their allowances,” Obi said.

He called on the government to take urgent steps and ensure that the strike action is ended and students return to schools, for the betterment of the nation. Meanwhile, the former governor has condemned the recent killings in Benue and Plateau states, saying that they are unacceptable. Obi, who made the remarks in a statement yesterday, said that the killings bring to question the government’s responses in ensuring protection of life and proper-ty in the country. While commiserating with the affected families and praying for the repose of the victims, he called on the government to evolve proactive measures to guard against such ugly occurrences in future.

Obi said: “The reported killing of over 100 people in Plateau State and over 20 persons in Benue State is horrific and totally unacceptable. Such violence questions government’s responsibility to protect lives and properties. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of these wicked acts. “As a nation, we cannot be insensitive to the ongoing bloodletting and targeting of the most vulnerable and helpless in our society. “Security measures must be proactive and holistic; more so, in areas close to ungoverned rural and urban communities. Nigeria must cease being a killing field. These numbers are human beings and loved ones of many families.”

