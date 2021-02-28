Education is bedrock for nation building – Jonathan

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has described education as the key to nation building and manpower development stating that it liberates people from mental slavery.

Speaking at the weekend in Kaiama in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Dr. Jonathan said the founding father of Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, succeeded in transforming his nation from Third World to First World through education.

His words: “Education is key to development. If you read the history of Singapore, you will see that Lee Kuan Yew that transformed his country from Third World to First World focused on education.

“When you liberate the mind of the people, they will be so enlightened and be able to do the right thing. So, Governor Diri, I assure you that we will work with you to see how to improve the quality of education in the state.”