Education: Low budget, access threat to SDG 4

Low allocation to education affecting learning outcomes in Nigeria

LOW BUDGET

Lack of political will to invest in basic education is denying millions of Nigerian children the right to education, and meeting the SDG 4 on Education; increased budgetary allocation is critical. REGINA OTOKPA reports

 UNICEF: Poor budget makes it difficult to meet sectoral needs

 UBEC: States abdicating basic education funding to Commission

Concerns over the inability of the country to meet the Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) (Access to Quality Education) by 2030, are heightened among stakeholders amid growing low public spending, access to education and other indices that have thrown Nigeria to a staggering learning crisis as one of the lowest learning outcomes globally.

This is as lack of political will to invest in basic education has continued to deny millions of Nigerian children their right to education; thus affecting learning outcomes and plunging the sector into a deeper crisis, which has put the country’s future at risk.

However, it is stated that meeting the SDG Goal on Education through increased budgetary allocation is critical, among others things, to the attainment of the other SDGs, addressing the challenges of inadequate and unprepared workforce, insufficient physical resources and low school readiness confronting the nation. Basically, access to quality education is one of the goals of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations in September 2015 to specifically ensure equitable, inclusive education that promotes lifelong learning for all.

The Convention has 10 targets with 11 indicators aimed at providing, among other opportunities, universal literacy and numeracy easily attainable in a safe, inclusive, comfortable and effective learning environment for all children by 2030.

But, this, however, maybe a mirage for Nigeria, which is not only confronted with over 10 million Outof- School Children (OSC), but 70 per cent of children under the age of 10 who are already in school, are unable to learn basic foundational literacy and numeracy skills as stated in data derived from the 2017 National Learning Assessment conducted by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Specialist, Manar Ahmed, attributed this to low public spending, inadequate and unprepared workforce, insufficient physical resources and low school readiness, which, according to her, have unfortunately thrown the country into a staggering learning crisis with one of the lowest learning outcomes globally.

With poor budgetary allocation leading the pack of the challenges in the sector, it shows that if sufficient resources are allocated to education rather than the 1.7 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it will automatically address every other challenge affecting the learning outcomes of students in basic schools, as the current budget on education makes it difficult to meet the overwhelming difficulties in the sector.

Such burdens, be that as it may, include adequate physical infrastructure such as desks, modern teaching and learning materials, befitting teachers’ remuneration and welfare, as well as consistent structural teachers’ development training in line with global best practices.

Expressing concern over the challenges, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Hamid Bobboyi, recently revealed that pupils in over 50 per cent of schools take lessons on the floor.

This percentage, to him, does not include the several dilapidated classrooms without ceilings, doors and windows, or with collapsed and leaking ceilings and roofs or walls. Although the Executive Secretary failed to give reasons for such abuse on Children’s Rights to a conducive learning environment, it cannot be far from the stark reality of inadequate school furniture, overcrowded classrooms and inadequate teachers, among other problems confronting the system.

While these challenges cut across all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), quite a number of children do not have the opportunity of learning in a constructed building; as they receive lessons under makeshift classrooms or worse still under sheds of trees with the majority sitting on dust infected floor.

However, a report from DATAPHYTE quoting “Compendium of Public School’s Basic Education Profile Indicators 2018,” states that out of the 570,188 classrooms meant for 31.2 million students in 76,827 schools, only 300,892 classrooms are in good condition and conducive for learning.

According to the report, there are 442,686 teachers, which on the average, translates to 55 learners to a classroom, and a ratio of 71 students to a teacher in Nigeria. Meanwhile, the 2018/2019 UBEC National Personnel Audit reports a shortage of 67 per cent classrooms at the national level, while out of the over 400,000 classrooms in the nation’s public schools, more than 197,000 classrooms are in bad shape.

Thus, resulting from this worrisome trend induced by poor funding, indications have emerged that students in some schools at different locations nationwide walk into the classroom either with wrappers, mats and polythene bags as they scramble to find the least uncomfortable sitting position in the uncomfortable classrooms.

The torture such students pass through especially under the scorching sun, or during the rains and other harsh weather conditions is better left imagined, while the chances of effective learning under such conditions is very slim.

In view of the critical need of learner furniture, adequate teachers, teaching and learning materials as essential components of effective learning and school performance, Bobboyi appealed to the Executive and Legislative Arms of government to consider an upward review of the Consolidated Revenue Funds (CRF) from the current two per cent to four per cent if the massive challenges in basic education must be addressed.

While advocating for funding increase to fix the “issues,” which according to him, were arising from the expansion of schools and rising students population which pose urgent need for teaching facilities, he argued that “while the children of the rich who are merely 20 per cent of the population can

afford to garner resources for private schools, the lessprivileged constituting 80 per cent are stuck with the public institutions.”

At a media dialogue on ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as Child Rights’ in Kano State, UNICEF Education Specialist, Manar Ahmed, advised the government that an increased budgetary allocation in line with UNESCO’s benchmark of between 15 and 20 per cent of countries’ annual budget, will help address the staggering learning crisis and low learning outcomes in Nigeria.

She said: “Nigeria is facing a staggering learning crisis with learning outcomes being one of the lowest globally. Seventy (70) per cent of children under the age of 10 years are not achieving basic foundational literacy and numeracy. We will like to see the education budget doubled even though we realise that there are challenges, many of the SDGs are dependent on SDG 4, which is access to quality education.

“When you look into why our children are not able to acquire foundational literacy and numeracy, the core reasons are traced to low budgetary spending on education, where 1.7 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is allocated to education. If you look into the budget expenditure on education in 2020, the World Bank said it was at 5.6 per cent but this year the President approved an allocation of 7 per cent to the education sector in Nigeria.

“This is actually a great move. We thank the Nigerian government for this recognition of the learning crisis and the push for education. However, we also need to put this in context; the global recommendation is that between 15 and 20 per cent of public finance allocation should be directed to education.

We still need to double the percentage that we have in public financing in education, if we want to see Nigeria shift when it comes to the quality of the learning outputs.” Expressing similar concern over the learning poverty in the country, UNICEF Chief of Field Office Kano, Rahama Rohood Mohd Farah, urged the Nigerian government to focus its increased funding on the pre-primary and primary level of education.

Farah, who was represented by Elhadji Issakha Diop, explained that UNICEF was supporting the Nigerian government to improve foundational literacy and numeracy through “Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL)” and “Reading and Numeracy Activities (RANA),” but noted that more is needed to be done to address the situation despite the progress being made.

”Education is one of such rights. Education is a fundamental human right, and that right is well-articulated in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which guides the work of UNICEF, and of course, in other legal instruments, including the Nigerian Constitution.

“In executing its mandate of promoting, protecting, advocating, and collaborating with partners for the realisation of the rights of children, UNICEF has been collaborating with the Government of Nigeria to improve outcomes in the education sector,” he added.

But, achieving the desired outcomes in the basic education sub-sector requires collective efforts both from the federal and state government. However, despite the deplorable state of some basic schools and their negative impact on learning, the majority of the state governors have failed to make the development of basic education a priority as shown in their inconsistency in accessing UBEC matching grants for several years.

As at February 2022, the unaccessed funds with the Commission stand at N33.6 billion, following the failure of 17 states to pay their 2021 counterpart funds.

The breakdown revealed that a total of N528,678,768,160.60 was paid as counterpart funds by the 36 states and the FCT from 2005 to 2021, even as UBEC noted that between 2005 and 2017, the 36 states and the FCT paid all the counterpart funds.

It was, however, noted that in 2018, at most 35 states and the FCT paid the counterpart funds up to the fourth quarter, which amounted to N1,473,832,845.20 each UBEC boss, Prof. Bobboyi further explained that while each state received an average of N1.5 billion for funding of basic education from UBEC every year which could amount to N3 billion with payment of matching grant, the funds have not adequately rubbed off on learning achievements in schools.

Disturbed by the attitude of the state government towards promoting learning outcomes in the country, the Chairman, Governing Board of UBEC, Prof. Adamu Usman, accused the state government of abdicating their responsibility of funding basic education in their respective states to the commission. “Primary and junior secondary education is the primary responsibility of local and state governments.

Unfortunately, a good number of the states do not appear enthusiastic about funding basic education. As such, they do not always access their matching grants from the UBEC, and when they do, they fail to utilise the accessed funds expeditiously,” Usman said.

But, the UNICEF Education Specialist, Ahmed, however, insists that proper management of funds remains key in ensuring quality education, and improving learning outcomes to all children, if the foundational literacy and numeracy crisis must be solved.

“If Nigeria will increase the budget, we will see a lot of improvement. We need infrastructural resources and human capacity, but without adequate funding there is little that can be done.

We are happy to work with the Nigerian government to ensure that there will be progress as we approach 2030 because if children are not able to read at an early age they will never be able to learn and that is why foundational literacy and numeracy is core for all children,” he said.

