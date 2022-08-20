News Top Stories

…Education minister should be more serious, sensitive – Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has advised the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu to be more serious and sensitive with his statements on the ongoing strike action embarked upon by members of the Academic Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU). Speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, Bello stressed that Nigerians should have huge value for education, adding that the Minister ought to be more careful than making such statements credited to him, which he said were not sensitive enough. The governor advised that the two parties should come together to solve the problem in the academic sector.

“The Minister of Education should be more serious and sensitive with the kind of statements he makes on the ASUU strike. The statement is not sensitive enough. “I am not accusing Mr. President, but he is someone that would give you responsibilities and expect you to carry it out without any intervention. “That is his style, but it is not my style. If you do it with me, I will deal with you no matter how close you are to me.

I expect that certain things should have happened by now so that we can put the problem behind us. “If those who are negotiating on behalf of the government are not doing it enough, show them the way out and if those who are negotiating on behalf of ASUU are not doing enough let them be removed because of the future of this country. “Sometimes, when you talk of naira and kobo and you hear the way some people in government looted money you will be surprised,” he said. Bello however, said that the leadership of ASUU should show some understanding, saying that they could not leave the students at home for a long time as “government comes and goes, no government can solve all the problems at once.” While saying that nobody could solve all the problems at once, he advised the Federal Government to tell Nigerians, where ASUU went overboard.

 

