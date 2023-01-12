Education minister tasks S’West govs on sustaining Awolowo’s legacies

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opia has appealed to governors in the South Western part of the country to emulate and sustain the legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the field of education in order to address the issue of out of school children in the region.

Opia, who made the appeal on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital during the flag-off ceremony of the National Campaign on out of school children, also urged state governors particularly those in the South West, to prioritize education through increased budgetary allocations, infrastructural development and sustained public reorientation as ways of tackling the menace of out of school children.

The minister, who further emphasized on the need for political will and total commitment from the governors, stressed that all hands must be on deck in ensuring every child of school going age goes to school saying, “bring all our children on board the ship of school.”

While noting that system strengthening and increased enrolment were the key goals of the ongoing campaign, he said the involvement of traditional, religious and community leaders was key to the attainment of the overall goal of eradicating out of school children.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who noted that the South West made a head start in education in Nigeria courtesy of Chief Awolowo, pledged that the Awolowo legacy would not be allowed to die; rather, it would be sustained in order to bring glory to Ogun State and the nation at large.

