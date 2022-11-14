Education Needs: Osinbajo advocates Public, Private Partnership

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has re-emphasized the need for continued partnership with the private sector to meet the education needs of Nigerians. He called on the regulators of the sector to ensure they sustain needed standards so that Nigeria and the African continent would not be disconnected from the rest of the world.

He stated this at the 20th convocation ceremony of Igbinedion University, Okada where the school renamed its teaching hospital after the president and founder of Christ Embassy, Rev Chris Oyakhilome including honouring him and Princess Mrs Osula Mku-Atu with honourary doctorate degrees.

Represented by the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Ja’ji Sambo, Osinbajo said: “You will recall that the first government university in Nigeria, the University of Ibadan was founded in 1948 today, there are 43 federal universities and 48 state universities in the country; this shows that it has taken both the federal and the state governments 74 years to establish 91 universities whereas it has only taken the private sector 23 years to establish 79 universities, this reaffirms the need to deepen our partnership with the private sector.

“Speaking on educational standard and quality, I am referencing the speech of former Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea it is no longer news that the world is a global village, universities across Africa must align with international best practices to deliver standards and qualitative education to their students anything short of this, our continent will be uncompetitive.”

Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Republic of Guinea, HE Kabine Komara, delivered the convocation lecture titled “The role of universities in promoting socio-economic integration in Africa”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...