Ogun State Education, Science and Technology Commissioner, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu has said that the formulation and implementation of effective education policies and programmes in the state are geared towards ensuring that the learners stand out among their peers across the nation.

He disclosed this while receiving the state’s representatives at the 2021 National President’s Inter-Secondary Schools Debate Championship, and commended the participants for making the state proud.

The Commissioner, who noted that the Ogun State was blessed with people who had continued to imprint the name of the state in gold across the globe, reiterated that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration would continue to prioritise issues that positively affect the students.

Arigbabu said: “We appreciate and identify with the winners for sustaining the leading position that the Ogun State is known for. No doubt, the state is blessed with people of high caliber, who has continuously written its name on the marble of gold and I will like to appeal to the learners to do more to keep the flag flying.”

He also appealed to the students at all levels of learning to reciprocate the gesture of the government by being punctual at school, attentive in classroom and to put in their best to retain the enviable heights which the state has attained, saying the expectations is to continue see them excelling in their studies and chosen career.

While congratulating the winners, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye also attributed the students’ outstanding performance in the championship to the avowed efforts of the state government, effective teaching and commitment of teachers and parents, even as she urged other stakeholders to support the present administration in its agenda of free, efficient and effective education.

In her remarks, the Director of Education, Primary Department, Mrs. Adesola Onayiga lauded the state government’s effort in providing an enabling learning environment and equal platform for students to exhibit their potentials, which she noted had paved the way for healthy competitions among schools in the state and at national level.

Responding on behalf of other participants, Abraham Jones and David Boluwatife, students of African Church Grammar School, Ita-Eko, Abeokuta and Louisville Girls High School, Itele, Ijebu respectively, praised the ministry for the honour, promising to put in more efforts so as to win more laurels for the State

