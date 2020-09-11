Education stakeholders seek more private sector participation

Stakeholders in the Nigerian Education sector have advocated more private sector investment, tax concession, import duty waivers for educational equipment and special intervention funds to revamp the sector in the face of the negative impact of the COVID-19. The stakeholders comprising public and private sector participants, who spoke during the Ecobank Digital Series titled “Education in Nigeria – The role of private investment,” noted that education was a critical sector that contributes to human capital development and sustainable future for the country and must therefore not be overlooked. They called on the private sector to invest more in education in the form of corporate social responsibility (CSR), scholarships, provision of palliatives, support to reconstruction and rehabilitations of schools across the country.
