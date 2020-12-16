Education, youth empowerment top Kwara’s N123bn budget

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday presented a budget proposal of N123 billion to the House of Assembly, describing the fiscal document as a product of wide consultations with the electorate that was designed to reflect current economic challenges.

The proposal contained provisions for payment of the minimum wage once the government reached a deal with the labour as well as effected the promotion for different cadres of the civil service, AbdulRazaq told lawmakers in a summary of his budget speech.

The budget had 54 per cent recurrent expenditure and 46 per cent capital expenditure, a fallout of the dwindling revenue from oil and internally generated revenue, and an urgency to prioritise anti-poverty measures to cushion the effects of the general economic crisis on vulnerable households and small businesses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor AbdulRazaq, however, hinted at the possibility of the administration taking a bond to finance key infrastructural projects later in the year. Education gulps a huge chunk of 25.5 per cent of the budget proposal, an improvement over last year’s figures, followed by health, which grabbed 13.7 per cent.

Economic affairs, a category that included road construction and other infrastructural projects, also took 25.7 per cent, indicating the administration’s intention to spend its way through the current recession and other hardships imposed by the pandemic.

The general public service, a budget subhead that deals with the civil service, got 26.5 per cent of the votes, according to the budget speech.

The fiscal plan would be funded from statutory allocations’ receipts estimated at N35,202,116,840; Value Added Tax of N14,613,315,409; other sundry revenues from federal allocation pegged at N4,792,119,551; internally generated revenue estimated at N28,754,218,374; income from other sundry sources at N193,322,646; aid and grants pegged at N16,427,182,208; other capital receipts estimated at N9,458,032,440 and an opening balance of N13,651,000,000.

The state budget was predicated on the same key parameters and fiscal assumptions as the national budget recently presented by President Muhammadu Buhari. “The 2021 fiscal plan is built on the modest successes of the outgoing year, with strategic emphasis on reforms and inclusive growth.

However, its fundamentals are dictated by the global economic realities, low revenue projections, and a need to prioritise basic needs of the people as we recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19. I will therefore be laying before you a budget estimate of N123, 091,307,468. That is 7.35 per cent bigger than the revised 2020 budget,” he told the parliament

Like this: Like Loading...