News

Educationist, Florence Obi, emerges first female UNICAL VC

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

An educationist, Prof. Florence Banku Obi has emerged the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL). Recall that Saturday Telegraph had, in a vox pox three months ago, predicted that Ob was the popular candidate amongst all the contestants and was likely to be selected as the Vice-Chancellor. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Obi emerged top candidate by defeating12 other candidates to clinch the plum job and now succeeds Prof. Zana Akpagu as the 11th Vice-Chancellor the Ivory Tower.

Speaking after the selection, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution and Pro Chancellor, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, said the exercise was transparent and followed the guidelines laid down by Federal Ministry of Education. The Pro-Chancellor said Obi’s emergence was a victory for women and noting that the 10th Governing Council expects her to build on what the outgoing Vice Chancellor had done. Nwaogu said: “What we assured the university community is that we were going to be transparent, open, fair and just.

“There is a guideline from the Ministry of Education as to how to conduct interview for the appointment and there are so many parameters we had to look into and that is exactly what we did. “What I expect from her is to look at what the outgoing Vice Chancellor has done, governance is a continuum, start from where he has stopped and ensure there is integration even amongst all the people that contested with her.”

Reacting, Obi, while giving glory to God, promised to run an inclusive administration. She said: “I am happy and return all the glory to God. Just received my appointment letter from the 12th Council as Vice Chancellor-elect. The process was free and fair, and I promise to run an inclusive administration.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Health experts slam US for hoarding remdesivir, the only drug licensed to treat Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Public health experts on Wednesday criticized the U.S. for securing a large supply of the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19. The U.S. government announced this week that it had an agreement with Gilead Sciences to make the bulk of their production of remdesivir available to Americans for the next three months. The Department of Health and Human […]
News

N700m fraud: Court adjourns APC guber candidate, others’ trial to July 7

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The ongoing trial of a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others at a Federal High Court, Benin, Edo state capital, in a N700 million suit brought against them yesterday suffered a setback as the court adjourned sitting to July 7 for further hearing. The absence of the […]
News Top Stories

Belly fat can increase risk of death from prostate cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said a bulging belly may be bad for the heart and could also up the risk of dying from prostate cancer. A new study being presented this week at the virtual European and International Conference on Obesity in Dublin from September 1-4, 2020, established a link between high levels […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: