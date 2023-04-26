Sports

Eduline Academy Holds First Chess Tourney April 29

The maiden monthly chess competition for primary and secondary schools in Nigeria holds at the Fun Plex Resort, Magodo Phase II, Lagos on April 29.

The competition is powered by Eduline Academy in conjunction with Cornerstone Believers Church, CMD Road, Lagos. According to a statement signed by the Chief Arbiter, Mr. Kehinde Paul Boyo, the Nigeria Chess Federation licensed the competition.

The competition, Paul Boyo stressed, is open to primary and secondary school students with the aim of stimulating the interest of kids and youths in general in the game of Chess.

According to the founders, Eduline Learning Co. seeks to provide youth empowerment opportunities to children and youths to increase their general abilities in addition to the education being provided in their regular schools.

Over N100, 000 will be won by different winners in the primary and secondary schools categories as well as individual cash prices. “The competition will be segmented into secondary and primary schools in which participants in these categories will com pete against themselves.

Apart from prizes and ratings for the winners, the best female participants will also be awarded prizes. The idea, according to the organisers, is to deepen the interest of the girl child in the game of chess,” the statement said.

