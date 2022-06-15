Edumoga Massacre: We can defend ourselves if FG can’t help us –Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that people of the state are poised to defend themselves from attack by armed Fulani terrorists if the Federal Government refused to do so.

Ortom, who was reacting to the massacre of over 15 farmers in Edumoga district of Okpokwu Lo- cal Government Area of the state by terrorists, described as the barbaric, the gruesome killing of the farmers.

Ortom, therefore, reiterated his earlier call on his people to stand up to defend themselves against the invaders, because even the laws of the land allows for self-defence. “We are capable of defending ourselves if authorities concerned refuse to do so. We are not cowards. We are just lawabiding.”

The governor condemned the dastardly act and described the murderers as cowards and criminals who must be fished out and prosecuted forthwith.

“When I started shouting about the menace of killer-herdsmen in my state, many people thought I was playing to the gallery. Gradually, this has spread to all other parts of the country, because the Federal Government has refused

