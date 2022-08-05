Business

EduSure: Old Mutual Nigeria introduces education plan to check disruptions

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In recognition of the role of education in social and economic development for future generations, the Nigerian subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited (OML) has launched an Education Protection Plan (EPP or EduSure) that assists parents/guardians secure uninterrupted learning for their children/wards. With EduSure, parents/ guardians save towards an educational goal for their children/ wards, while Old Mutual provides that assurance of meeting that goal in the event of the policyholder’s death. For instance, a policyholder can elect to save a specific amount of money for ten years towards a child’s university education, EduSure ensures that the target sum is paid to the beneficiary should the policyholder, unfortunately, pass away within the policy tenure.

The policy also provides a refund of premium, delivering 40% of the premium to the policyholder should the beneficiary die before attaining the age of 25 and a cash back option to the policyholder for continuous payment over a 36-month period. Commenting during the launch of the product, the Executive Head, Marketing and Customer Experience, Old Mutual Nigeria, Alero Ladipo, said the product is targeted at helping more Nigerian parents/ guardians achieve the desired future for their children/wards no matter what life serves them in the future.

“The launch of the Old Mutual EPP is significant, coming at a time when the World Bank estimates that Nigeria has 11 million children out of school. Research has also shown that a very considerable portion of this population is children who were constrained to drop out of school due to the reversal of economic realities following the death of a breadwinning parent. We know that death is a reality for any living being, but we now have the financial tools that insulate the children from the impact of death on their future education,” she said.

The Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance Limited, Olusegun Omosehin also stated that; “Investing in an education plan is an intelligent way of ensuring your child gets the best education possible without the exigencies of life interrupting their learning process. With our Education Protection Plan, parents/guardians are guaranteed that their children/wards can achieve the future they desire by simply setting aside a target amount for their future educational goals. “It is smart because if nothing happens with the policy term, the parent would have saved up a substantial amount to meet the financial demands for providing the kind of education they dream for their children,” Segun added. Under the Education Protection Plan, policyholders can choose between N500,000 to N500,000,000 cover target, paying the premiums monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
Business

Equities halt downtrend, gain N33bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive, yesterday, reversing two days of negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NGX All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.13 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ renewed optimism on undervalued stocks. […]
Business

Facebook names Alex Schultz new marketing head

Posted on Author Reporter

  Facebook Inc (FB.O) is tapping Alex Schultz, a company veteran who runs product growth, analytics and internationalization at the social media giant, as its new chief marketing officer. Schultz, a former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) employee, said here in a Facebook post that he would replace Antonio Lucio as marketing chief, reports Reuters. Lucio left Facebook earlier […]
Business

NPA needs N360bn to fix dilapidated Tincan Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said it requires not less than N360 billion ($600 million) for the reconstruction of the Tin Can Island Ports Complex. The Authority said that the port has reached its life circle and therefore requires total reconstruction. The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted that remedial integrity and remedial works […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica