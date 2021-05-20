Sports

Edward, Ogunlewe headline AFN/MOC Invitational

The organisers of the maiden edition of the AFN/MOC Invitational, Making of Champions, has announced that former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards and former national champions in men’s 100m, Seye Ogunlewe, will be some of the top athletes that will be taking to the track this weekend at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Lagos. Speaking during an online media parley with the pressmen on Wednesday, the CEO of MoC, Bambo Akani, said they are expecting nothing less than 300 athletes from Nigeria and across the continent. He revealed that the reason for the meet was to give more athletes opportunity to secure qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the World U-20.

“Even though some of Nigeria’s top athletes are currently on a training and competition tour in the US, there are many other Athletes in Nigeria who are still in contention to break into the Olympic team,” he said. “The likes of Mike Edwards will be competing for the second time at the same venue while we are expecting Ogunlewe to be part of the 100m.

“So many athletes with better prospects will be looking forward to competing and hopefully we can have most of the other of our African brothers that already signaled intention to be at the meet. “Thankfully, the AFN shared this view to maximize the Olympic qualification opportunities for its Athletes and have thrown their full weight behind the Event – we would like to thank them for once again making our continued AFN/MoC partnership for yet another Olympic qualifying Competition a reality.”

Our Reporters

