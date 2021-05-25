Sports

Edwards shines at AFN/MoC Invitational

Yabatech Sports Complex will continue to be a veritable ground for former BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards, as he achieved a new mark at the inaugural AFN/MoC Invitational, winning the High Jump event in 2.23m.

 

This will be the second time Edwards would be achieving great feat at the centre as he won the third edition of the MoC Grand Prix that took place early this year.
He won gold against rising star, David Aya, who shocked the former UK athlete at the 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin.

Edwards took total control and left no one in doubt that he was a man on a mission and was going to leave no stone unturned on his path to victory. And so, he was near flawless in all his jumps, and was the last man standing at 2.15m, which was the winning mark at the NSF.

He then cleared 2.20m, a Season’s Best, and then recorded a clean jump on 2.23m, his best mark since 2017, to win the men’s High Jump event. It’s also 10cm off the Olympic qualifying mark.

After securing the victory, Edwards twice attempted his Personal Best of 2.25m and then passed up the last attempt, ending the competition on the high.
Youngster Aya who won the event at their last encounter in Benin, settled for second place this time around with 2.10m while Cyprian Oyedele finished third with 2.05m.

