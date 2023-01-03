News

Edwin Clark endorses Obi for president, calls him ‘best hope of new Nigeria’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Edwin Clark, an Ijaw national leader and convener of PANDEF, has endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for president.

He made the endorsement yesterday at a media briefing in his residence in Abuja.

Clark urged Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to back Obi because he is the “best hope of a new Nigeria”.

The South-south leader said he has saddled himself with the responsibility of requesting PANDEF and all other groups he belongs to give their support to Obi.

 “Taking all these factors into consideration, and putting His excellency Peter Obi side by side with all other candidates being presented by other political parties, I am convinced beyond doubt, that our country Nigeria has a great opportunity to elect a phenomenal team, the candidate of the Labour Party, and his deputy, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmad, as president and vice-president respectively,” he said.

“I formally hereby announce that I will, therefore, personally, vote for HE Peter Obi and his vice presidential candidate on election day, February 25th, 2023, as president and vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also call on all well Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and even political backgrounds to vote for H.E. Peter Obi without hesitation, as he is our best hope of a new Nigeria of peace, stability and progress.

 “I have also requested the leadership of PANDEF, as a democratic institution and all other socio-cultural and socio-political bodies which I head to consult with their members at the levels of the states, local governments and diaspora to take further steps in supporting my choice of H.E Peter Obi.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

RULAAC, MacArthur, Stakeholders chart ways to improve policing in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Stakeholders including the Police, Justice Ministry, Civil Rights organisations, non-governmental organisations and the media have converged on Ibadan, Oyo State capital, urging the Federal Government and the Police Service Commission to genuinely reform the Police Force in line with the new Police Act 2020 and Police Trust Fund Act 2019, to safeguard the nation’s democracy. […]
News Top Stories

PDP 2023: We’re resuming our campaign Monday, says Tambuwal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday said the party would resume its presidential campaign on Monday. The party had put off its campaign, which would have been held in Kebbi and Zamfara on Wednesday and Thursday, to reach out to some of its aggrieved […]
News

The Catholic Church and Priests in Benue Politics

Posted on Author Paul Utser

Institutions are not without challenging moments. At this instant of an increasing political affliction in Nigeria, the local Catholic Church is cast in a predicament of two necessities: the duty of proclaiming the Gospel and the obligation of maintaining canonical order. The consistent prophetic messages of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria continue to provide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica