Edwin Clark endorses Obi for president, calls him ‘best hope of new Nigeria’

Edwin Clark, an Ijaw national leader and convener of PANDEF, has endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for president.

He made the endorsement yesterday at a media briefing in his residence in Abuja.

Clark urged Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to back Obi because he is the “best hope of a new Nigeria”.

The South-south leader said he has saddled himself with the responsibility of requesting PANDEF and all other groups he belongs to give their support to Obi.

 “Taking all these factors into consideration, and putting His excellency Peter Obi side by side with all other candidates being presented by other political parties, I am convinced beyond doubt, that our country Nigeria has a great opportunity to elect a phenomenal team, the candidate of the Labour Party, and his deputy, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmad, as president and vice-president respectively,” he said.

“I formally hereby announce that I will, therefore, personally, vote for HE Peter Obi and his vice presidential candidate on election day, February 25th, 2023, as president and vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also call on all well Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and even political backgrounds to vote for H.E. Peter Obi without hesitation, as he is our best hope of a new Nigeria of peace, stability and progress.

 “I have also requested the leadership of PANDEF, as a democratic institution and all other socio-cultural and socio-political bodies which I head to consult with their members at the levels of the states, local governments and diaspora to take further steps in supporting my choice of H.E Peter Obi.”

 

