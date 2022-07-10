EEDC board appoints Mupwaya as DMD

Echezona Okafor The Board of Directors of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has appointed Dr. Ernest Mupwaya as the Deputy Managing Director of the company.

It will be recalled that in April, 2022, Mupwaya joined EEDC as an Executive Director, in charge of Technical & Operations, as part of the organisation’s efforts towards the actualisation of its sustainability and transformation programme.

His wealth of experience will no doubt bring about positive change in the company’s commercial and technical functions, thereby resulting to enhanced overall performance, for sustainable growth.

With over 30 years of experience garnered in the electricity industry, Mupwaya has occupied very senior positions, part of which was as the Managing Director, ZESCO, Zambia; Commercial Director, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), where he was later elevated to the position of Managing Director/CEO.

He has been involved in the execution of strategies for ATC & C loss reduction, improvement of operational efficiency through effective use of integrated business information system, pre-paid meter roll-out, and customer service programmes.

