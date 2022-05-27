EEDC calls on customers to be vigilant

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc has lamented the increasing rate at which its electricity installations and facilities are being attacked and vandalised by criminals and vandals, stressing that if not immediately checked, most of its customers will not be able to enjoy power supply. Therefore, it called on the electricity customers under its area of coverage to be more vigilant and report the vandals. The Head, Corporate Communications for EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this yesterday during a chat with newsmen in Awka, the capital Anambra State, and noted that vandals had taken advantage of the poor power generation experienced across the sector, which has direct impact on EEDC’s daily energy allocation, and supply availability to its customers
