EEDC calls on customers to be vigilant

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc has lamented the increasing rate at which its electricity installations and facilities are being attacked and vandalised by criminals and vandals, stressing that if not immediately checked, most of its customers will not be able to enjoy power supply. Therefore, it called on the electricity customers under its area of coverage to be more vigilant and report the vandals. The Head, Corporate Communications for EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this yesterday during a chat with newsmen in Awka, the capital Anambra State, and noted that vandals had taken advantage of the poor power generation experienced across the sector, which has direct impact on EEDC’s daily energy allocation, and supply availability to its customers

 

News Top Stories

Absence of defendant stalls Secondus’s suspension suit at S’Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

Hearing in the suit filed by the sacked former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, challenging his removal from office before the expiration of his four years tenure was yesterday stalled before the Supreme Court.   The suit slated for hearing yesterday by the apex court was shifted by twenty […]
News

Presidency: Why Nigeria can’t back out of Azura-Edo IPP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that Nigeria would have faced dire legal consequences if the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had dared to cancel the Azura-Edo Independent Power Project when it came to power in 2015. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Engr. Ahmed Rufa’i […]
News

Court forfeits N241m ‘diverted’ from office of Buhari’s aide

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of N241milion allegedly diverted from the office of the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to the Federal Government. The judge equally ordered the forfeiture of Real Tower Centre Shopping Complex […]

