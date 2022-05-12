EEDC cautions motorists on reckless driving

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has called on motorists to exercise caution while driving on the highways, especially as we have entered the rainy season, where visibility is usually poor whenever it is raining. This call was made by the EEDC Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh in Awka while reacting to the series of accidents recorded recently within the EEDC network, which has affected its service delivery to its customers within the affected areas. According to Ezeh, a Toyota Camry car on Tuesday knocked down one of the High Tension (HT) poles in Ukpor Road in Nnewi South and Premier Layout Area of Enugu, pulling down five HT poles thereby leaving the customers served by the line in darkness.
