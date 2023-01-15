News Top Stories

EEDC denies allegation of blackout in Igbere over extortion, admits disconnecting debtors

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has denied that the blackout in Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State during the Christmas was a deliberate plan to extort the people but admitted that some of the houses were disconnected because the debt to the company was heavy.
An online news medium had reported that EEDC had made it a tradition to deny the community light during the Christmas season, even when there was no fault on the power line with the sole aim of extorting the people, as in the last Christmas when neighbouring communities who shared the line had light.
According to the medium, “Investigation revealed that the EEDC management in our location are intentionally removing Igbere power line so as to make money out of the situation from Igbere people.”
Reacting to the allegation that the company was on the tradition of disconnecting the community every Christmas season, in a bid to make money from the indigenes, the Business Manager of EEDC, Umuahia office, Onyebuchi Ozoeze, said the report was strange because there were people, who would have called him from Igbere to complain if the allegation was true but none did.
Ozoeze argued that those who were disconnected because of indebtedness may not know when there was light. He said the claim that there was light in neighbouring communities of Alayi and Item meant that there was light also in Igbere because the same line fed the communities.
The Business Manager further said it was not possible that the Feeder Manager would disconnect Igbere with the aim of extorting the people because that would be to the jeopardy of his job. According to him: “We give account of electricity pumped along that line. So, how will he account for the electricity pumped to that line if not used.”
Ozoeze called the Feeder Manager on the telephone and he confirmed that some people were disconnected but that the light was restored on December 28. He also affirmed that it was the President General of Igbere Welfare Union that helped him to clear the line of the swarm of bees that hindered them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Shun fake news, hate speech, Malami tasks journalists

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday urged journalists to refrain from publishing fake news, hate speeches, sedition and libellous reports capable of inciting violence before, during and after the 2023 general election. Malami made the call in Abuja while delivering a keynote speech at the 2022 media conference organised […]
News Top Stories

Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North-East theatre of operation to the North-West, with sophisticated weapons. The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made […]
News Top Stories

PDP vows to stop Onochie’s INEC confirmation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would deploy all legislative instruments to stop the confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The party also said it is considering legal action if the National Assembly goes ahead to confirm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica