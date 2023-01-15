EEDC denies allegation of blackout in Igbere over extortion, admits disconnecting debtors

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has denied that the blackout in Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State during the Christmas was a deliberate plan to extort the people but admitted that some of the houses were disconnected because the debt to the company was heavy.

An online news medium had reported that EEDC had made it a tradition to deny the community light during the Christmas season, even when there was no fault on the power line with the sole aim of extorting the people, as in the last Christmas when neighbouring communities who shared the line had light.

According to the medium, “Investigation revealed that the EEDC management in our location are intentionally removing Igbere power line so as to make money out of the situation from Igbere people.”

Reacting to the allegation that the company was on the tradition of disconnecting the community every Christmas season, in a bid to make money from the indigenes, the Business Manager of EEDC, Umuahia office, Onyebuchi Ozoeze, said the report was strange because there were people, who would have called him from Igbere to complain if the allegation was true but none did.

Ozoeze argued that those who were disconnected because of indebtedness may not know when there was light. He said the claim that there was light in neighbouring communities of Alayi and Item meant that there was light also in Igbere because the same line fed the communities.

The Business Manager further said it was not possible that the Feeder Manager would disconnect Igbere with the aim of extorting the people because that would be to the jeopardy of his job. According to him: “We give account of electricity pumped along that line. So, how will he account for the electricity pumped to that line if not used.”

Ozoeze called the Feeder Manager on the telephone and he confirmed that some people were disconnected but that the light was restored on December 28. He also affirmed that it was the President General of Igbere Welfare Union that helped him to clear the line of the swarm of bees that hindered them.

