Business

EEDC meters over 92,000 customers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has metered over 92,000 customers.

 

This is in line with the metering scheme introduced by the Federal Government. Known as Meter Assets Provider (MAP), the scheme allows customers to obtain meters, pay back over the next 36 months and reimbursed in form of energy supplied to consumers.

 

The payment is seamless and amounts to the fact that meters are being offered free to immediate and prospective customers. Under the scheme, customers are expected to be reimbursed in form of energy supplied by distribution companies in their jurisdictions

 

. In a statement issued at the weekend and made available to the New Telegraph, the firm’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Chukwuemeka Eze, said that the scheme was being reinntroduced, after it was suspended by government last year.

 

He said the idea aimed at complementing the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), an initiative of the Federal Government, was designed to close metering gap in the sector.

 

He urged customers to see the new scheme as another way of accessing meters, adding that the idea amounts to getting the meters free, as the cost of purchase will be reimbursed.

 

According to him, customers are expected to provide basic information about themselves to their respective electricity distribution firms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NAOC, partners deepen CSR with fight against COVID-19

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and its joint venture partners, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Oando Oil Limited, have deepened their investments in corporate social responsibility (CSR) with the commissioning of a COVID-19 temporary medical infrastructure in Asaba, Delta State. The facility was, according to a statment by NAOC, inaugurated in the presence of […]
Business

CBN to tackle recession, inflation

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM.

Given that it could not avert them in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak, the twin challenge of recession and inflation are among key issues the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to tackle headlong this year, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM. The annual bankers’ dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is […]
Business

‘Sharp drop in traffic severely affecting airlines’

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Scarcity of foreign exchange by airlines, especially at this COVID-19 period, has continued to pose serious challenges to the carriers.   Managing Director of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, said in Lagos at the weekend that the sharp drop in traffic occasioned by COVID-19 outbreak has drastically affected the fortunes of airlines. He also said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica