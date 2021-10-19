EEDC meters over 92,000 customers

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has metered over 92,000 customers.

This is in line with the metering scheme introduced by the Federal Government. Known as Meter Assets Provider (MAP), the scheme allows customers to obtain meters, pay back over the next 36 months and reimbursed in form of energy supplied to consumers.

The payment is seamless and amounts to the fact that meters are being offered free to immediate and prospective customers. Under the scheme, customers are expected to be reimbursed in form of energy supplied by distribution companies in their jurisdictions

. In a statement issued at the weekend and made available to the New Telegraph, the firm’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Chukwuemeka Eze, said that the scheme was being reinntroduced, after it was suspended by government last year.

He said the idea aimed at complementing the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), an initiative of the Federal Government, was designed to close metering gap in the sector.

He urged customers to see the new scheme as another way of accessing meters, adding that the idea amounts to getting the meters free, as the cost of purchase will be reimbursed.

According to him, customers are expected to provide basic information about themselves to their respective electricity distribution firms.

