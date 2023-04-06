…EEDC sends greetings to customers

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has used the occasion of the Easter celebration to felicitate with its customers, as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. In a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, the company assured customers of its preparedness to provide technical support during the holiday period. He appealed to customers to remain safe and desist from any unsafe act that may result in electrical accident or fatality, urging them to leverage some of the smart electricity service technology introduced to ease their experience, such as the “EEDC Connect APP” which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. He equally affirmed that its Cash Offices will be open for business on Good Friday and on Saturday, between the hours of 9am and 2pm respectively.
Related Articles
Gunmen abduct Ekiti APC chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Ebenezer Busuyi, has been abducted by unknown gunmen. Busuyi, is the supervisor for Agriculture in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that he was kidnapped on Thursday evening while driving in his car along the desolate Ilawe-Erinjiyan Ekiti […]
Hushpuppi: Court declines ex-parte motion to stop Abba Kyari’s extradition
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has rejected an ex-parte application for an order to stop the Nigerian Police Force and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arresting and extraditing the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari. The court, in a […]
FEC okays N2.7bn compensation for Zungeru power project’s communities
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved additional N2.74 billion as compensation and settlements for communities affected by the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydro-electric Power Project in Niger state. Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this yesterday when briefed journalists, after the weekly virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. […]