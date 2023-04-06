…EEDC sends greetings to customers

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has used the occasion of the Easter celebration to felicitate with its customers, as they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. In a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, the company assured customers of its preparedness to provide technical support during the holiday period. He appealed to customers to remain safe and desist from any unsafe act that may result in electrical accident or fatality, urging them to leverage some of the smart electricity service technology introduced to ease their experience, such as the “EEDC Connect APP” which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. He equally affirmed that its Cash Offices will be open for business on Good Friday and on Saturday, between the hours of 9am and 2pm respectively.

