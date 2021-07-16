EEDC takes electrical safety awareness to schools

As part of its efforts towards entrenching the right knowledge and orientation in the public and consumers, the Enugu Electricity Distribution (EEDC) has embarked on massive stakeholders’ education and sensitisation campaigns in schools within its franchise area. The campaign is aimed at orientating school children at the tender age of their lives on electrical safety and electricity distribution operations. The Head, Corporate Communications for EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh disclosed this yesterday after the team from the electricity company visited the Anambra State Commissioner for Education and Basic Education Girls Secondary School, Hon. Kate Omenuhalu to engage the students. “These children are witnesses to illegal activities going on within their environment and are already growing up seeing such illegalities as normal,” she lamented, saying: “As a result of this, our organisation decided to adopt the approach of training up a child in the way he or she should go, so that when he or she grows he will never depart from it.”
