EEDC warns against indiscriminate bush burning

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), has warned its customers and the public against indiscriminate bush burning as the harmattan sets in. The harmattan season is characterised by dryness which makes it very easy for fire to spread at every given opportunity. Making this appeal in Enugu over the weekend, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, said the appeal is timely owing to the fact that fire outbreak is the most common risk during harmattan. Ezeh, however, recounted the losses the company had borne in the past as a result of uncontrolled/ indiscriminate burning of bushes and refuse dumps and prays that such experience never repeats this season.

He said: “Our network spans through bushes, forests, neighbourhoods, and farmlands, and any form of burning if uncontrolled could lead to a fire outbreak which may damage transformers, feeder pillar units, and the lines with their associated accessories, in addition to loss of lives, loss of electricity supply and other properties.

“For those who burn domestic waste dumps within the neighbourhoods, caution must also be applied equally so that it does not lead to unprecedented consequences. “We are also calling on neighbourhoods that dump refuse/waste under our network or near our distribution substations (transformers) to desist from such practice.”

 

