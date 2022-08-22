Eedris Abdulkareem’s kidney transplant successful, says mgt

Nigerian rapper and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem, has successfully undergone a kidney transplant, his management, Lakreem Entertainment Inc., stated on Monday.

Lakreem Entertainment Inc., in a statement by Myke Pam, on behalf of the management, disclosed that Eedris and his wife, Yetunde, who is his kidney donor, were both recuperating.

The management expressed appreciation to celebrities and fans for supporting the couple during their health crisis.

The statement which was titled: ‘Latest Update On Eedris Abdulkareem Health Challenge’ and made available to New Telegraph, read: “It is with unspeakable joy and undiluted Thanksgiving that the management of Lakreem Entertainment officially releases the news of the successful kidney transplant surgery on Nigerian Hip Hop Czar and activist Eedris Abdulkareem, and his most gracious donor – his lovingly dedicated wife YT, some hours ago.

“Our unalloyed thanks and appreciation goes out to all well-meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora and all his fans from across the globe that prayed for, cared for, reached out to and supported this wonderful couple during this health crisis. May your individual and collective wells never run dry.

“As the recuperation and healing process begins for both of them, with the best that science can offer, under the ever benevolent gaze of the Almighty God, surrounded by the love and care of family, we ask that the prayers and support be sustained as they gradually get back on their feet again.

“In conclusion, we must emphasis the fact that Nigerians are indeed the peak of the pack when the need arises. We as a People are simply awesome, all that we need is good and purposeful governance.

“Indeed, our God is good…all the time!

“God Bless Us All.”

