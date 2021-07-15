Business

EEG: Exporters groan over non-release of export grant

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Intrigue is still surrounding the Federal Government’s Export Expand Grant (EEG)meant for Nigerian exporters as indications showed that they are still finding it difficult accessing the fund. Reports emanating from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s head office indicated that some exporters were groaning over the long delay in releasing the money despite document submission to the commercial banks. This new twist around the EEG is heightening low inves-tor confidence. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, while commenting on the grant in a chat in Lagos, explained that the current situation on the export scheme was worrisome for many manufacturers involved in export. He said the policy was meant to boost export trade in the country, but that there were some entities that are trying to frustrate the success of the policy.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “Feedback from our members revealed that exporters are still not getting a fair deal out of their proceeds based on CBN’s directive that mandated exporters to submit their export proceeds for conversion at the NAFEX rate, which is far less than the open market rate. “While we appreciate CBN’s resolve in managing the country’s forex resources, the policy threatens the sustainability of export business in Nigeria. This policy is inconsistent with efforts aimed at boosting local production as well as non-oil export earnings.” On his part, a former Chairman, LCCI SMEG (Small and Medium scales Enterprise Group), Dr. Jon Tudy Kachikwu, said that this dire situation on the state of the country’s EEG portended bad signal for Nigeria’s trade at the international scene.

Kachikwu, who is also the Managing Director of Jon Tudy (Nigeria) Limited, explained that Nigerian exporters were not happy with it as it is contributing to high cost of doing business in Nigeria. He pointed out that this was one key reason no investor would be willing to invest his hard earned money in an unconducive business environment like Nigeria, which is not stable, both politically and economically.

The renowned exporter complained that the current situation on the export scheme could trigger exodus of manufacturing firms outside Nigeria when they see their proceeds for export are being delayed unnecessarily by Nigerian banks. Kachikwu said: “The way Ghanaian government is encouraging exporters, once you export and you bring in your shipping documents, the Ghanian government will refund you the total money of the invoice value for your goods. “At times, when it comes to dollar repatriation, the Ghanian government will repatriate your money as and when due. If it is going to take three or six months, they will tell you and you get it as and when due. But unlike in Nigeria here, where CBN tells you when you repatriate, you have to sell to the Nigerian banks at N410 as against N480. Not only that, even getting the export proceeds out is another problem.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil theft: The feud, the failure, the seizure

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF,

While Shell and AITEO are engaged in legal fireworks, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) counts losses to crude theft. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, examines the state of crude theft and pipeline vandalism in Nigeria   Legal fireworks between Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd and Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Ltd […]
Business

FG: Agric to solve COVID-19-induced challenges

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government has disclosed that agriculture is the best way to beat the triple problem of low foreign exchange, huge unemployment and negative growth caused by COVID-19 in line with Mr. President’s mantra “to produce what we eat and eat what we produce.” With this, government is focusing on agriculture, increasing the acreage under […]
Business

Report: WarnerMedia plans thousands of job cuts in restructuring

Posted on Author Reporter

    AT&T Inc’s (T.N) WarnerMedia is preparing a restructuring that aims to cut costs by as much as 20% and would result in layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The overhaul, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks, would result in thousands of layoffs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica