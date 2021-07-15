EEG: Exporters groan over non-release of export grant

Intrigue is still surrounding the Federal Government’s Export Expand Grant (EEG)meant for Nigerian exporters as indications showed that they are still finding it difficult accessing the fund. Reports emanating from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s head office indicated that some exporters were groaning over the long delay in releasing the money despite document submission to the commercial banks. This new twist around the EEG is heightening low inves-tor confidence. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, while commenting on the grant in a chat in Lagos, explained that the current situation on the export scheme was worrisome for many manufacturers involved in export. He said the policy was meant to boost export trade in the country, but that there were some entities that are trying to frustrate the success of the policy.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “Feedback from our members revealed that exporters are still not getting a fair deal out of their proceeds based on CBN’s directive that mandated exporters to submit their export proceeds for conversion at the NAFEX rate, which is far less than the open market rate. “While we appreciate CBN’s resolve in managing the country’s forex resources, the policy threatens the sustainability of export business in Nigeria. This policy is inconsistent with efforts aimed at boosting local production as well as non-oil export earnings.” On his part, a former Chairman, LCCI SMEG (Small and Medium scales Enterprise Group), Dr. Jon Tudy Kachikwu, said that this dire situation on the state of the country’s EEG portended bad signal for Nigeria’s trade at the international scene.

Kachikwu, who is also the Managing Director of Jon Tudy (Nigeria) Limited, explained that Nigerian exporters were not happy with it as it is contributing to high cost of doing business in Nigeria. He pointed out that this was one key reason no investor would be willing to invest his hard earned money in an unconducive business environment like Nigeria, which is not stable, both politically and economically.

The renowned exporter complained that the current situation on the export scheme could trigger exodus of manufacturing firms outside Nigeria when they see their proceeds for export are being delayed unnecessarily by Nigerian banks. Kachikwu said: “The way Ghanaian government is encouraging exporters, once you export and you bring in your shipping documents, the Ghanian government will refund you the total money of the invoice value for your goods. “At times, when it comes to dollar repatriation, the Ghanian government will repatriate your money as and when due. If it is going to take three or six months, they will tell you and you get it as and when due. But unlike in Nigeria here, where CBN tells you when you repatriate, you have to sell to the Nigerian banks at N410 as against N480. Not only that, even getting the export proceeds out is another problem.”

Like this: Like Loading...