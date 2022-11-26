Efa: NTDC needs to be alive to its responsibility of marketing Nigeria as holiday destination

Brian Efa, is an hotelier and consultant, he was the first andonly Nigerian general manager of Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort now Icon Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, he spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on Nigerian tourism sector

Brian Efa is a thorough bred Nigerian professional hotelier, with vast knowledge in operations and management of hotels as well as a financial expert and consultant. Engaging him on issues surrounding Nigerian travel industry on the sideline of the recently held Akwaaba Africa Travel Market in Lagos was a delightful experience. The success of Akwaaba signifies that travel industry is on the recovery trajectory He described Akwaaba Africa Travel Market as very significant to the development of travel in Nigeria as it has made great impact on the industry. He noted that having held the event consistently over the last 18 years shows how relevant and big the event has become in the sector.

‘‘Well, as it is, this is the 18th edition and it is going on well. With the number of people here and the exhibition booths, it signifies that the industry is gradually recovering and we are back to business as usual,’’ he noted. Adding that; ‘‘Basically, Akwaaba has become a rally point for operators in tourism industry to come together to synergise, meet themselves and also share ideas and some of the experiences that they have.’’ Synergy needed across travel value chain To have a holistic development in Nigerian travel industry, Efa said there is the need for synergy across the travel value chain especially hoteliers, tour operators and travel agencies working together to sell hotel packages. He lamented the fact of the non-existence of tour operators and travel agencies rate by hotels in Nigeria, a situation he said it not good enough.

‘‘You discover that a lot of hotels don’t even have rates for travel agencies and tour operators because most of the travel agencies focus is on ticketing and we don’t also have a lot of inbound holiday makers to Nigeria that also use travel agencies as well,’’ he noted. With many of the inbound travellers being business travellers who rely more on their companies to organise their travels thereby under cutting Nigerian travel agencies and tour operators, Efa said is one critical area that needs to be addressed. Stating that; ‘‘But this is an area that we really need to sit down and talk about because most of the travel agencies abroad they have all the packages from the airlines down to the hotels. ‘‘You have a lot of travel agencies signing up as corporate clients but most travel agencies in Nigeria just want special rates.

They don’t want to sign up as corporate clients when you know that all their focus will be on sending the guests that they have and they can develop full package to attract people coming in.’’ He, however, noted that; ‘‘Most of the travel agencies as well are also dealing with outbound travel mostly as they don’t have people coming as inbound.

That is why you see that the synergy is not really working for us.’’ NTDC needs to step up marketing of Nigeria To change the present narrative, Efa said Nigeria needs to be marketed as a holiday destination so as to attract inbound travellers. The task of marketing Nigeria, he said squarely lies on the shoulders of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), therefore, he called on the corporation to wake up to its responsibility. According to him; ‘‘To improve on that Nigeria must be marketed as a destination for holiday. So when we do that we will have a lot of people seeking to contact travel agencies in Nigeria to book and collaborate with them.

That is just the missing link. ‘‘But basically that is supposed to be the work of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). Their work is to market Nigeria but we don’t have an aggressive marketing of Nigeria as a destination for holiday and this is where the missing link is. ‘‘Once we are able to establish that there would be a synergy between the hotels, travel agencies and our tour operators. Also, note that even in local travels we still don’t deal with tour operators. Nigerian travellers don’t deal with tour operators in their local travels. ‘‘So there is a lot that is missing but what is working for them (Travel agencies and tour operators) is the outbound travel and that is really giving them money. So they will basically concentrate on that.’’ NTDC lacks basic understanding of its mandate He puts the failure of NTDC to market Nigeria to lack of understanding of its basic function, instead shadowing boxing, which he said does the industry, the operators and the nation so good.

‘‘This is because NTDC itself doesn’t understand its job. Its job basically is to market Nigeria but they are rather putting so much work into regulation and registration and getting some small registration fees. Even the regulation and registration is not very effective because once you have paid your fee that is it as there is no monitoring of standard.’’ Government needs to be more involved in tourism development Efa also lamented the fact that the government has neglected the industry, standing aloof while the private sector is the one mustering resources for the development of the sector. According to him; ‘‘Most tourism activities are private sector driven as we don’t have much of government inputs into them and that is why basically there is an extent that they, the private sector, can go and force the hands of the government.

‘‘There is really not much that the private sector can do other than resorting to self help, which is like having this type of event (Akwaaba). You have other tourism events, all private sector driven. ‘‘But if the government was really able to get into developing tourism itself, basically it would had been better.’’

