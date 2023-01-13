News

EFCC: 26 successful bids recorded in forfeited property sales

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said a total of “26 bidders on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, emergedwinnersof different properties on the third day of the ongoing sale of forfeited real estate, comprising apartments and plots of land in Abuja”.

Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, said no fewer than 39 properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were offered for sale. Uwujarensaid:”Atthesession, a total of 39 properties in Lot 5, located in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory, were offered for sale through a competitive bidding process.

Theexercise which commenced at 10am continued until 8.30pm. “At the end of the exercise, a total of 26 bids were successful, while 13 properties not taken either for noncompliance with the guidelines orthe highest bidfalling short of the reserve price, or due to a tie as was the case in respectof thepropertylisted asnumber 33 in the Lot, were re-opened to fresh bids until Monday, 16 January 2023 whenthebidswillbeopened. Other properties affected by this fresh bid offer are listed as numbers: 1, 3, 4,5,6,10,15, 18,29,30,31 and 34 in Lot 5.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike donates N200m to Kaduna IDPs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday donated N200 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kaduna State for their upkeep. Wike made the donation when he visited the state secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna as part of his campaign tour to seek for the party’s ticket for 2023 presidential poll. “We must […]
News

Pope Francis to meet powerful Shia cleric in Iraq

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pope Francis is to hold a symbolic meeting with one of the most powerful figures in Shia Islam on the second day of his landmark trip to Iraq. The Pope’s encounter with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of millions of Shia Muslims, is taking place in the holy city of Najaf, reports […]
News

Replicate leadership style across Nigeria, Suswam tells Emmanuel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has advised Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, to replicate his leadership style and strides across Nigeria when he becomes President. Speaking shortly before commissioning the St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery in Ikot Akpan Okop village, along East West Road in Mkpat Enin, Akwa Ibom State on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica