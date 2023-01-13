EFCC: 26 successful bids recorded in forfeited property sales

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said a total of “26 bidders on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, emergedwinnersof different properties on the third day of the ongoing sale of forfeited real estate, comprising apartments and plots of land in Abuja”.

Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, said no fewer than 39 properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were offered for sale. Uwujarensaid:”Atthesession, a total of 39 properties in Lot 5, located in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory, were offered for sale through a competitive bidding process.

Theexercise which commenced at 10am continued until 8.30pm. “At the end of the exercise, a total of 26 bids were successful, while 13 properties not taken either for noncompliance with the guidelines orthe highest bidfalling short of the reserve price, or due to a tie as was the case in respectof thepropertylisted asnumber 33 in the Lot, were re-opened to fresh bids until Monday, 16 January 2023 whenthebidswillbeopened. Other properties affected by this fresh bid offer are listed as numbers: 1, 3, 4,5,6,10,15, 18,29,30,31 and 34 in Lot 5.”

