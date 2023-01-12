News

EFCC: 26 successful bids recorded in forfeited property sales

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said a total of “26 bidders on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, emerged winners of different properties on the third day of the ongoing sale of forfeited real estate comprising apartments and plots of land in Abuja”.

Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, said no fewer than 39 properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were offered for sale.

Uwujaren said: “At the session, a total of 39 properties in Lot 5, located in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory, were offered for sale through a competitive bidding process. The exercise which commenced at 10am continued until 8.30pm.

“At the end of the exercise, a total of 26 bids were successful, while 13 properties not taken either for non-compliance with the guidelines or the highest bid falling short of the reserve price, or due to a tie as was the case in respect of the property listed as number 33 in the Lot, were re-opened to fresh bids until Monday, 16 January 2023 when the bids will be opened. Other properties affected by this fresh bid offer are listed as numbers: 1, 3, 4,5,6,10,15, 18,29,30,31 and 34 in Lot 5.”

 

