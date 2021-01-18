News

EFCC academy gets new commandant

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the appointment of Detective Commander Ayo Olowonihi as Commandant of its Academy, in Karu, Abuja.

 

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the appointment was made by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Mohammed Abba.

Olowonihi tskes over from Itam Nnaghe Obono, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.
“The appointment which is with immediate effect was consummated with a hand-over ceremony today, Monday, January 18, 2021, attended by both Olowonihi and Obono with heads of departments and units of the Academy in attendance,” Uwujaren said.

At the ceremony, Obono charged the officers to keep faith with the critical role they are assigned by the Commission.

“The work of training is very critical, and should be taken with the seriousness it requires. For those of you who are here, like I always say, you are already here, so while you are here, give it your best and let those that come know that you know what you are doing and delivering results,” he was quoted as saying.

