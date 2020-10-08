EFCC amends charges, re-arraigns social media influencer, Adeherself

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a popular Nigerian social media influencer, Adedamola Rukayat (a.k.a Adeherself), before an Ikeja Special Offence Court, Lagos,

The EFCC re-arraigned the social media influencer on a three-count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, attempt to obtain money by false pretence and retention of proceeds of a criminal conduct.

The commission said it arrested Adeherself, 20, following information on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

Adeherself, who is also a model and presenter, pleaded not guilty to the amended count charges against her.

According to the EFCC Counsel, S.O. Daji, the defendant committed the alleged offences on April 7, 29 and 30 and May 24, 2020 in Lagos.

